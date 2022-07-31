Kendall Jenner shows she is making the most of her summer while showing off her physique

She has become known for displaying her impeccable physique in various promotional campaigns.

And on Sunday, Kendall Jenner gave her 251 million followers a look at her sleek shape with a few photos shared on her Instagram account.

The 26-year-old also shared videos from her wilderness vacation, where she appeared to be joined by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Devin Booker.

Jenner wore a red and white polka-dot bikini top that showed off her chiseled belly in the poppers.

The social media personality also sported a matching bottom that highlighted her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

The reality TV figure wore a single silver necklace as he took the photos.

Her gorgeous dark brunette hair fell like a waterfall down her back and contrasted perfectly with the bright tones of her outfit.

Jenner also shared a video of a man who appeared to be her on-again boyfriend throwing an ax at a tree trunk from a distance.

The influencer also added a clip of herself strumming her in a heavily wooded area.

The couple were first spotted in each other’s company during a road trip to Sedona, Arizona that took place in April 2020.

The pair then shared several snaps of each other on their respective Instagram accounts over the course of that year.

Jenner and Booker remained silent about the state of their relationship until last February, when they officially became Instagram.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary last June with several social media posts.

Notably, the media personality and her boyfriend attended her half-sister Kourtney’s wedding ceremony, which took place last May.

However, it was reported that the influencer and the athlete had split up last month.

A source spoke to Entertainment tonight and told the media they’ve had “discussions about their future, but they’re not on the same page.”

The insider added that “Kendall feels they are on different paths.”

In a surprising turnaround e! News reported that the couple had reconciled earlier this month.

A source stated that “they have resolved their issues and decided they want to move on and be together.”