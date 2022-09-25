Kendall Jenner shows off her toned tummy in a tiny white crop top and high-waisted, striped shorts

Kendall Jenner showed off her taut stomach as she stepped off a private jet in the Bahamas on Saturday.

The 26-year-old model wore a small white crop top and added beige striped shorts with an unfinished hem.

She walked in huge platform heels as she made her way across the rocky tarmac.

Her long dark brown locks were parted in the middle and swayed in the island breeze.

She carried a brown leather handbag over her right shoulder.

Jenner arrived in the Bahamas from Miami, where she has been busy promoting her 818 Spirits brand.

She was accompanied on the trip by her friend Fai Khadra, whom she has been seen with consistently over the past few days.

He stepped next to Jenner in New York City early in the week while the socialite wore a rather sassy ensemble.

Kendall was a vision of beauty on the outing as she teased her incredible figure in a sheer white t-shirt adorned with a graphic print.

She paired the piece with a white miniskirt from Simon Miller’s 2023 Resort collection, while black leather boots gave her model frame an extra boost.

The cover girl from Vogue completed the look with a white handbag and small silver hoops.

Kendall and Fai made for a perfect couple on the outing, but their relationship is strictly platonic.

The pair last clarified their relationship status when they attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding with Fai in 2019, with Kendall explaining online, “We’re not dating, he’s just my date.”

Kendall is currently in love with Devin Booker, whom she has been dating for two years.

The pair were first linked and seen together in May 2018, but at that point the two saw other people and were just on friendly terms.

Two years later, the couple began seeing each other on a romantic level, with an insider revealing, “It’s not like they’re getting engaged anytime soon. Kendall likes the pace at the moment and doesn’t plan to pick it up that fast.”

The couple were still happily dating in 2022 and were seen earlier in May at the glamorous wedding ceremony of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy.

The following month in June, the two broke up. A source explained to E! News that, “when they came back, they felt like they weren’t aligned and realized they have a very different lifestyle.”

It looked like the stars couldn’t stay apart for long and hung out together in the Hamptons in July.

Last month in August, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Kendall and Devin have rekindled their relationship.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” said a source close to the couple, adding: “They’ve been apart for a while, but are back in a good place and very happy with each other.”