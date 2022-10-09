Kendall Jenner shows off her modeling prowess in photos from her spread in POP magazine’s issue 47

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in new photos shared from her extended shoot for the latest issue of Pop magazine.

The 26-year-old supermodel shines in the outtakes, which show her with her short-lived redhead moment.

On Saturday, the London-based publication released a new batch of photos entitled ‘Sunny weekend mood’.

It continued, ”Golf ‘n’ Stuff’! Kendall Jenner photographed in California by Valentin Herfray, styled by Charlotte Rubenstein.’

The reality TV star sat atop a brightly colored, two-tone dome in the photos, staring out of the camera’s frame as her locks blew in the wind.

She was decked out in designer threads, a tiny Missoni bra top with a fur-lined KNWLS leather vest and printed JW Anderson trousers.

The flashy fashion was completed with a pair of caramel-colored Ugg slip-on shoes.

In the second image, Jenner, daughter of mogul Kris Jenner and former Olympian Caitlyn (née Bruce) Jenner, posed on a miniature golf course.

She rocked a trucker hat from Los Angeles-based Cherry, and an embroidered feather dress from MASHA POPOVA.

Kendall bared her enviable abs in the cropped dress and rounded out the ensemble with Hermès knee-high cowboy boots.

The magazine used the hashtags “#Kendall #POPGirl #POP47 #KendallJenner #GolfNStuff” to promote the post.

And on Kendall’s personal Instagram platform, she shared three more selections from the intricate spread.

The first was an artistic black and white photo of her with her hair styled in a sleek and stern futuristic ponytail with blunt ends.

She wore hoop earrings and a statement-making top that imitated two hands holding a circular rope.

A second image showed the socialite in tight black PVC leggings and a dark corset top.

The founder of 818 Tequila simply captioned the carousel: “@thepopmag with @carlijnjacobs.”

Kendall first introduced her feature in the latest issue of the magazine a month ago, sharing three different covers with her audience.

Each of the images shows the star in carefully styled snapshots that showcase her glamorous appearance.

Jenner’s range is highlighted in a multitude of outfits and makeup designs on a spectrum from simple to over-the-top.

Her new profile picture shows her wearing a backwards white baseball cap as she rests her face in the palm of her hand — a photo for the magazine taken by Stevie Dance, whom she endearingly referred to as her “love” in the caption.