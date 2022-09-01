Kendall Jenner shows off her enviably long legs in racy bodysuits for striking Jimmy Choo campaign 

<!–

She is one of the most requested models of the moment.

So it was no surprise to see Kendall Jenner land another stunning campaign while posing for Jimmy Choo.

The 26-year-old reality star, who completed the high-end shoe brand’s fall 2022 campaign, looked incredible in a series of eye-catching snaps.

Kendall showed off her sensational figure as she donned a baby pink satin bodysuit that showcased her slim waist and enviably long legs.

The supermodel managed to look graceful lying in a row of bushes and smoldering past the camera lens as she modeled her bright pink boots and matching handbag.

Kendall also went braless for a smoldering snap as she posed with an oversized black blazer and hot pants.

Another standout snap saw the brunette beauty model donned a semi-sheer black bodysuit which she paired with thigh-high leather boots and a small silver bag.

She also worked her corners, emphasizing her petite waist in a fitted black catsuit, while a pair of gold stiletto boots injected a pop of color.

Kendall’s Jimmy Choo campaign will launch worldwide on September 1.

Kendall’s stunning photo shoot comes as her famous family counts down the days to the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

The new season will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on September 22.

Prior to its release, the network released the new poster featuring the family in a stunning group photo.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian posed with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the new promo photo, with the tagline: ‘Expect the unexpected.’

The trailer for the show was released last week and promises fans more drama than ever before in the series.

In the two-minute clip, Kim addresses the backlash over her Variety interview, Kylie alludes to wrestling after having baby number two, and momager Kris begins to tearfully talk about having a mysterious procedure.

New mom Kylie, tackling her postpartum struggles, can be seen in the teaser that opens up to her model sister Kendall, as she admits to crying for weeks after the birth of her son, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

“I should be really happy now, I just had a new baby,” Kylie says, before adding: “But I cried non-stop for three weeks.

Kylie gave birth to her second child on February 2 of this year and originally revealed that his name would be Wolf, but later announced that they had changed their mind.

Meanwhile, in another part of the teaser, momager Kris, 66, sheds tears when it’s revealed she’s going to the hospital to have a procedure, though it’s not clear what for.

“Are you doing the surgery?” Kim is heard asking her mother Kris, who is at home in tears.

The tense teaser then moves into a confession with Kris wiping tears as she tells the camera, “I don’t want to tell my kids I’m scared.