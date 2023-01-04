Kendall Jenner shows her curves in leggings as she touches down in LA after holiday trip to Aspen

<!–

Kendall Jenner flashed her model curves in form-fitting black leggings as she stepped off a private jet this week.

The 27-year-old founder of 818 Tequila stayed cozy and cute as she rocked a fitted black turtleneck with a cropped jacket.

On her return from a star-studded vacation trip to Aspen, Colorado, she looked chic in the sheepskin-lined outerwear.

The Hulu personality’s fashionable jacket accentuated her petite waist while the cropped silhouette sat above her hips.

It had pronounced buckles at the sleeve cuffs and around the bottom edge.

The runway regular went without a drop of makeup as she hid her hazel eyes behind narrow black sunglasses.

Her long dark brown hair was parted in the middle and flowed over one side of her chest as it caught the wind.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum completed the travel ensemble with a pair of casual black fur-lined ankle boots.

As she got off the private jet, she was seen hugging an unknown male friend who was wearing an orange beanie.

The man was also wearing green sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides of the legs.

He had a full beard and wore a dark jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt.

It took Jenner no time to get back into her normal routine after returning to Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, she was spotted leaving a Pilates workout with best friend Hailey Bieber, who was also on the Aspen getaway.

Jenner, who recently ended her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, pulled her locks back into a ponytail and donned a white disposable mask.

She wore high-waisted black leggings, which showed off her toned stomach as she paired them with a low-cut black sports bra.

The socialite and entrepreneur completed the look with a tan leather jacket and she carried a tall, reusable red water bottle.

To complete the outfit, she put on long white socks with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

Her glossy black manicure was still intact after days spent hitting the snowy mountains of Colorado with sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Justin Bieber.