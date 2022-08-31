Kendall Jenner showcases supermodel legs in jodhpurs as she goes horseback riding over HURDLES

<!–

She is a self-proclaimed lifelong ‘horse girl’.

And Kendall Jenner posted an Insta Stories video this Tuesday in which she indulges in her passion for equestrian activities.

The 26-year-old showed off her supermodel legs in breeches as she went horseback riding, skillfully leading the animal over one hurdle after another.

She opted for a simple black t-shirt in the blistering California heat and made sure to keep an eye on safety by donning a riding helmet.

During an interview in the cut three years ago, the reality star shared: ‘I’m a horse girl, literally. I grew up riding horses.’

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter Kendall said, “So all my life I’d beg my parents to please get me a pony.”

She insisted, “I wasn’t just some little girl who said, ‘I need bangs for no reason.’ It was my life. I ate, breathed and slept horses. And I wanted one so badly.’

Kendall, whose father Caitlyn is a former Olympian formerly known as Bruce Jenner, finally got her Christmas wish when she was 12.

During a conversation with her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian about his posh website, Kendall offered a closer look at her childhood love of horses.

She revealed that she would be taking “every day after school” classes at Foxfield Riding School in Westlake Village, not far from Calabasas.

During the summer, Kendall went to “a woman who worked in Hidden Hills” and stayed “all day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and I would ride each of the horses.”

Kendall also saw a connection between her love of horses and the professional drive that propelled her into the modeling world.

“I have the feeling with modeling, it’s the same as what I had or the same feeling I had with driving, where it was just an unmistakable feeling,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently enjoyed a romantic lakeside getaway where she went Instagram official with her newfound romance with NBA heartthrob Devin Booker.

They started dating in 2020, but a whirl of reports in June claimed they broke up – leaving open the possibility of a reconciliation down the line.

Earlier this month, she posted a sizzling new Insta Stories photo of herself on the lap of her shirtless basketball beefcake.