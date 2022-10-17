Kendall Jenner showcases her statuesque figure in gray activewear romper

Kendall Jenners shows off her stately figure with one of her latest posts on her Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, the supermodel slipped into promo mode and snapped a selfie of herself wearing a matching Frankies Bikinis activewear set, owned and operated by her friend Francesca Aiello.

In the photo, Jenner can be seen in front of a bathroom mirror, wearing a light gray Giselle Tank and matching mini training shorts.

Promo mode: Kendall Jenner, 26, slipped into promo mode for her friend Francesca Aiello by donning one of the activewear sets from her Frankies Bikinis line

By covering most of her face with her phone, it seems that the top model wanted to emphasize the casual outfit and her figure.

This set @franiesbikinis @francescaaiello, the 26-year-old simply wrote in the caption.

For the ad, Jenner styled her dark locks long, flowing down to about the middle of her back with a center parting.

Gal friends: Jenner is seen enjoying dinners with Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Aiello, 27, has established herself as a celebrity-endorsed swimwear designer about 10 years after she and her mother started designing bikinis from their Malibu home in 2012.

About 10 years in the label Frankie’s BikinisAiello has established herself as a celebrity endorsed swimwear designer.

In fact, along with sister Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, Jenner are just some of the high profile celebrities who both wear Frankie Bikinis and support them on their social media pages.

The company has even partnered with powerful women like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Richie.

Initially, Aiello teamed up with her mother Mimi and started designing bikinis in 2012 from their Malibu home.

Frankies Bikinis has even teamed up with high-profile women like Gigi Hadid (pictured), Naomi Osaka, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Richie

The swimwear brand’s founder and creative director calls model Candice Swanepoel one of the first celebrities to post a photo of herself wearing a Frankies Bikinis swimsuit. And from there, “it started catching the eyes of people from everywhere, like a domino effect,” Aiello explained to Forbes in May 2019.

Since the company’s inception, Aiello has expanded its product offering to include ready-to-wear, accessories, sportswear and clean beauty.

“I want girls to look at our brand and feel inspired and confident, not ashamed or questioning their appearance,” the 27-year-old from California claimed. ‘We don’t airbrush or photoshop our images, in campaigns or on social media. We leave all stretch marks and dimples visible to the naked eye.’

Celebrity-approved: The brand has become a favorite for many celebrities, including Gigi Hadid