Kendall Jenner showcases her slim physique in a tank top for a trip to the grocery store in LA

Kendall Jenner was spotted in sunny Los Angeles earlier on Saturday for a short trip to Whole Foods.

The talented supermodel, 26, kept her look casual and chic while stocking up on a few necessary items in the market.

The businesswoman has been busy promoting her 818 tequila brand, which will launch a new reserve next September.

The entrepreneur donned a stylish summer look for her quick errand. She wore a dark green tank top to keep her cool in the hot temperatures.

Kendall paired the top with a long cream skirt with a split at the back. To finish off her overall look for today, she donned a pair of classic black and white Adidas sneakers.

The gorgeous star wore a brown tote bag that she slung over her shoulder instead of holding a purse or purse.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had her brunette hair parted down the middle and let the long locks fall right past her shoulders.

Later, after shopping, she added a long clip to hold back a few sections of her hair.

To spice up her ensemble, the model added oval sunglasses and chose to add just a small pair of earrings.

After purchasing a few items, she saw Kendall loading paper bags into her vehicle in the parking garage.

Kendall launched its own 818 tequila brand in 2021 last year. Since then, the star has worked hard to contribute to the success of her business.

On Instagram, the beauty announced that she is launching a new Eight Reserve, which will be available on September 19 next month.

“Eight Reserve of 818. An incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels,” she typed in a caption to promote the new addition to the brand.

The Vogue model hosted an 818 tequila party on Thursday night earlier this week that included Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Discussing some of her early inspirations for starting her own tequila brand, Kendall shared: forbes, “I come from such a female-dominated family and all my sisters have their own businesses. I’ve been inspired by that all my life.’

When researching at the start of her business, the star added, “I found it was a very male-dominated space.”

“I wanted to create a tequila brand that is traditionally made and delicious with a deep flavor that is also gender neutral. I wanted everyone to feel like they could have it on their shelf.”

She also weighed in that she hoped her brand could be an inspiration to other aspiring entrepreneurs.

‘I want to create and build a successful business that can inspire other female entrepreneurs. That was really the big goal for me to do this.’

