Kendall Jenner rocks a white gown as she receives support from famous sisters at 818 Tequila party

Kendall Jenner showed off some serious leg in a white gown with a daring thigh-split as she arrived to her a star-studded party for 818 Tequila at Soho House Malibu on Thursday night.

While receiving support from her famous family, including older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, the 26-year-old supermodel oozed confidence as she smiled and gave photographers a friendly wave.

As she sauntered down the street in a pair of open-toed stiletto heels and coordinating black leather shoulder bag, all eyes were on the Vogue cover girl, whose silky brunette locks cascaded freely down her back.

The catwalk queen, who recently announced the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 – a premium Añejo Reserve that will be available for purchase next month, was also joined by her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner.

For the occasion, Kim, 41, sported a figure-hugging grey jumpsuit with an open back, which she paired with tall suede boots.

The SKIMS founder, who dyed her trademark brown hair platinum blonde to emulate Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala in May, styled in waist-length tresses in loose waves.

Product launch: Earlier in the day, Kendall announced that she was ‘so excited to introduce Eight Reserve by 818

‘Eight Reserve by 818. An incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels. Coming in September. Learn more and pre-order now at eightreserve.com,’ she teased

Khloe cut a stylish figure in a quilted denim jacket over a skintight black jumpsuit, which she paired with a small green Hermès Birkin bag, layered diamond necklaces, matching stud earrings and black shades.

The mother-of-two also rocked a bright red manicure, matching pedicure, brown Valentino with studded straps, and glamorous makeup look, consisting of blush and bronzer for a sun-kissed glow.

Her hair was pulled back in an ultra-slick braided bun and she wore several silver rings on both hands.

The women’s mom, Kris, 66, wore a long light pink jacket, matching pants, a coordinating Birkin bag and oversized black shades.

The momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who has been dating the mother-of-six for roughly eight years, was also in attendance.

Kris’ ex Caitlyn, 72, rocked a loose grey and white sweater, white pants and tan sandals.

Enjoying herself: Kris was seen ordering a drink at the party

Supportive: Caitlyn, 72, rocked a loose grey and white sweater, white pants and tan sandals

One of Jenner’s best pals, Hailey Bieber, and husband Justin Bieber arrived together with their arms intertwined.

The Rhode founder, 25, turned heads in a sexy black blazer dress with cutouts on the sides, semi-sheer thigh-high stockings and chunky loafers.

Justin wore a grey sweatshirt from his clothing line, Drew House, bright blue sneakers and baggy pants.

Futuristic: Kim sported a pair of silver metallic Yeezy shades

Blondie: The reality star flashed a glimpse of side boob at the event

He seemed to be trying to maintain a low profile as he pulled his hood over his baseball cap.

The lovebirds were inseparable as they held hands and prepared to celebrate their friend’s success.

Earlier in the day, Kendall announced that she was ‘so excited to introduce Eight Reserve by 818. Our new Añejo Reserve lands September 19.’

From the back: Hailey looked incredible from every angle

In the driver’s seat: Hailey was seen driving her and Justin to the event

818 Tequila: The big night for Kendall comes after she announced the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 earlier in the day

‘Eight Reserve by 818. An incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels. Coming in September. Learn more and pre-order now at eightreserve.com,’ she teased.

She then noted that the product will roll out in New York, California, Illinois, Florida, Nevada and Texas.

Her siblings enthusiastically flocked to the comment section to express their excitement.

‘I can’t wait to tryyyyyyy,’ Kylie Jenner gushed while sister Kourtney Kardashian dropped a number of an emojis with several hearts floating around its head.

Saying goodbye: Kim looked sensational as she exited the bash

Farewell: Kim slipped into the backseat of a silver car

Fabulous: Khloe beamed as she walked out of the star studded party

