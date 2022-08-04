Kendall Jenner reveals TINY new tattoo of cowgirl boot above heel

Kendall Jenner has revealed a discreet new tattoo that she just bought.

The 26-year-old supermodel has a cowgirl boot etched onto one side of one of her feet, just above the heel.

She posted an artful black and white photo of the body art on her Insta Stories and playfully wrote above it: “When at the rodeo…”

‘When at the rodeo…’: Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram page this Wednesday to reveal a small, discreet new tattoo she just got of a cowgirl boot just above a heel

Indeed, she recently attended a rodeo in Wyoming, which she documented on her Instagram, including a photo of her in a tank top that read, “J’adore cowboys.”

Kendall tagged tattoo artist Kate McDuffie, who lives in New York and Los Angeles and calls herself The Ghost Kat on social media.

The sizzling sensation recently enjoyed a romantic lakeside getaway where she went Instagram official with her newfound romance with NBA heartthrob Devin Booker.

They started dating in 2020, but a whirl of reports in June claimed they broke up – leaving open the possibility of a reconciliation down the line.

Leggy: Indeed, she recently attended a rodeo in Wyoming, which she documented on her Instagram, including a photo of her in a tank top that read, “J’adore cowboys”

And this Tuesday, she posted a sizzling new Insta Stories photo of herself on the lap of her shirtless basketball beefcake.

Same day as her smoldering new photo, a source told Us Weekly that Kendall and Devin, 25, have resumed their relationship.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together. They have been apart for some time but are back in a good place and are very happy with each other,” said a source.

They sparked reunion rumors almost immediately after their alleged split, and were spotted together in the Hamptons over the Fourth Of July weekend.

Smoldering: The sizzling sensation recently enjoyed a romantic lakeside getaway where she went Instagram official with her newfound romance with NBA heartthrob Devin Booker

In late June, reports came in that Kendall had broken up with her NBA boyfriend after about two years together.

A source told Page six the pair’ had the “where is this going” talk. And since they weren’t moving forward, it was time for a break, probably permanent.’

The source said: “Although they care about each other, Devin had no intention of proposing and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also rules her life.’

Coming to the conclusion: Kendall and Devin are said to have split up in June after realizing their relationship was not progressing, but are now said to be back in business; they are pictured in May

As word of the rift began to spread, a source revealed that… Entertainment tonight that there was a possibility the couple would patch up their romance.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier in June, Kendall expressed that she felt “the day is coming for me” to have children.

The episode showed Kendall looking for a present for her sister Kylie Jenner, 24, who was pregnant at the time with the son she gave birth to in February.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together”: They’ve been apart for a while, but are back in a good place and are very happy with each other,” a Us Weekly source said this week.

Kendall, on the other hand, is the last of Kris Jenner’s six children who have not yet become a parent.

Devin, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, got involved with Kendall in the summer of 2020, but they didn’t officially become Instagram until Valentine’s Day 2021.

Their relationship became serious enough that in May Devin was Kendall’s date with Kourtney and Travis’ lavish wedding in Portofino.