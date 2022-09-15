Kendall Jenner reveals she uses affordable ice facial gadget, Contour Cube, in her skincare routine

An affordable beauty gadget developed by a small Australian company has found its way into supermodel Kendall Jenner’s skincare routine.

Sarah Forrai, 30, launched her Contour Cube last year from her Sydney apartment to provide women with a facial cream for ‘healthy glowing skin’.

The businesswoman recently woke up to news that the Kardashian’s half-sister was raving about the $34.95 entry on her Instagram story with the caption, “Love this tool for my morning ice cream facials.”

She sold $25,000 worth of product in the two weeks following Kendal’s post.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has given an unexpected endorsement to an affordable Australian beauty gadget, the Contour Cube, developed by Sydney businesswoman Sarah Forrai (pictured)

Jenner has been open about her struggle with acne and is selective about what she uses to keep her complexion looking flawless

Sarah and her team were inundated with orders after Jenner posted about the Contour Cube and worked ‘day and night’ to meet demand

Jenner has been open about her struggle with acne and is selective about what she uses to keep her complexion looking flawless.

‘Yessss!!!! Kendall knows a good thing when she sees it!’ a fan wrote on Instagram.

The model joins actresses Sydney Sweeny and Shay Mitchel as fans of the Australian-developed device.

Sarah and her team worked “day and night” to keep up with demand as orders for the Contour Cube poured in.

The entrepreneur is no stranger to success after launching the brand and promoting the product on TikTok, she managed to make $20,000 in the first two weeks.

BENEFITS OF FACIAL GLOSS Proponents of ice facials, or “skin icing,” suggest it can be used to: Remove puffiness, especially around the eyes

Reduce oiliness

relieve acne

Soothes sunburn

Reduce swelling and inflammation, including rashes and insect bites

Reduce signs of aging, such as wrinkles

Boost the healthy glow of the skin Source: health line

The entrepreneur is no stranger to success after launching the brand and promoting the product on TikTok. She managed to make $20,000 in the first two weeks while working full-time in a corporate position.

The Contour Cube is an innovative product that uses cold therapy and facial enamel to shrink pores, reduce oiliness, reduce acne, provide visible firmness and reduce the appearance of pigmentation or dark circles under the eyes.

“After struggling with slippery ice cubes and cold fingers, I needed something to grip the ice easily and protect my hands,” Sarah previously told FEMAIL.

The $34.95 product (pictured) is specially designed to protect your hands from the cold ice and glides perfectly over the contours of your face

“I searched everywhere but had no luck, so I decided to design my own ice cream facial beauty tool from scratch using my trusty 3D printer.”

The face icing tool sold out within days of launch, thanks in part to the brand TikTok Videos that went viral and reached over 25 million views.

The $34.95 product is specially designed to protect your hands from the cold ice and glides perfectly over your face.

To use the cube, simply snap the two ends of the cube together, fill it with water from the hole at the bottom and place it in the freezer to set.

Then remove the lid and after cleansing your face, run the ice in the Contour Cube over your skin at 30-second intervals for up to two minutes.

Rose water, green tea, coconut milk, aloe vera, lemon water and cucumber water can be used in place of regular water.

Sarah moved to Australia from Hong Kong at the age of 12 and says she was exposed to the latest creative innovations during her time abroad, which fueled her entrepreneurial spirit.

Sarah (left) moved to Australia from Hong Kong at the age of 12 and says she was exposed to the latest creative innovations during her time abroad, boosting her entrepreneurial spirit

But it was her beloved mother who played a part in the inspiration behind the Contour Cube.

“My mom swears by ice cream facials, which are her best kept secret because of her youthful complexion, and she recommended it to me,” Sarah said.

“On her advice, I embarked on my journey to face icing, which quickly became my favorite time to wake up in the morning.”

The smart product has been well received by customers across Australia and around the world and received five-star reviews on the brand’s website

Rose water, green tea, coconut milk, aloe vera, lemon water and cucumber water can also be used in place of regular water

The smart product has been well received by customers across Australia and around the world, with five-star reviews on the brand’s website.

“This is exactly what I needed to freeze my pimples. The Contour Cube saves me time because I can thaw more parts of my face at once, and as a bonus, my hands aren’t cold!’ wrote a woman.

Best money I’ve ever spent on a purchase! I absolutely love my contour cube!’ added another.

‘I absolutely love this product! It makes ice facials so easy and I plan on buying a few more. Do yourself a favor and just take two from the start. You won’t regret it,” added a third.

On TikTok, the Contour Cube has gained a following of more than 147,000 people, many of whom have called the product a “game changer.”