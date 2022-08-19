Kendall Jenner reveals she drinks her tequila STRAIGHT with no mixer

Kendall Jenner doesn’t like to mix it up, it turns out.

The supermodel revealed on Thursday evening that she likes to drink her 818 tequila neat and in a champagne glass, without mixers, lime and even ice.

The 26-year-old siren was seen holding the glass of tequila at her own 818 tequila party in Los Angeles. Also at the bash were sisters Kylie, Kim and Khloe, as well as momager Kris.

She showed a serious leg when she arrived at her star-studded party for 818 Tequila at Soho House Malibu.

While receiving support from her famous family, the siren radiated confidence as she smiled and waved friendly to the photographers.

All eyes were on the Vogue cover girl as she showed off her stuff while wearing a gorgeous white dress that clung to her incredible figure.

She paired the form-fitting garment with: a pair of open-toed stiletto heels and a matching black leather shoulder bag.

The catwalk queen, who recently announced the launch of Eight Reserve against 818 – a premium Añejo Reserve that will go on sale next month, seemed in good spirits when her famous family joined her for the event.

For the occasion, Khloe, 38, cut a stylish figure in a padded denim jacket over a figure-hugging black jumpsuit, which she paired with a small green Hermès Birkin bag, layered diamond necklaces, matching stud earrings and shades of black.

Drink it up: It looks like all the samples were served straight into a champagne glass

Kylie was wearing a denim dress and Kim was wearing a leotard with boots.

Kendall’s beau Devin Booker was not seen at the event. But she just went on vacation with the basketball star in Idaho.

The on/off couple — who had recently reconciled after a brief breakup — traveled to the Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club over the weekend for a relaxing vacation together.

A source told E! News: ‘Kendall loves going there with Devin and being on the water.

She loves being a boss: Kendall runs the company 818 she developed

‘They are very adventurous and always up for trying something’. The couple has relaxed by the fire pit, boating on the lake and ax throwing.

The insider added: “They also took relaxing walks and just sat enjoying the view.”

Kendall and Devin, 25, recently rekindled their romance after breaking up for a while in June.

She was there to support her older sister: Kylie Jenner wore a denim dress

She was there too: Kim looked sexy in a leotard at the event; seen on socials this week

A source previously said: “She and Devin are back together again. They solved their problems and decided that they want to move on and be together.

“They have moved on and things are going very well.” Kendall and Devin first started dating in 2020.

She has previously been associated with Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons and Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently revealed she’s not ready for her own kids and her sister Kylie’s second pregnancy was a “big birth control moment” for her.

Her husband: Kendall’s beau Devin Booker was not seen at the event. But she just went on vacation with the basketball star in Idaho

In a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of “The Kardashians,” Kylie — who has a four-year-old daughter Stormi and a baby son with partner Travis Scott — lamented that she needed a night out while expecting her second baby.

She said to Kendall, “I need my first night out. I haven’t been out in almost a year.’

The trailer then moved on to Kendall, who said in a confessional, “This is definitely a huge birth control moment for me. It is much.’