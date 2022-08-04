Kendall Jenner puts on a leggy display in black cycling shorts while running errands in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner showed off her phenomenal legs in black bike shorts as she ran errands in Beverly Hills on Wednesday after being rekindled with Devin Booker.

After a romantic weekend with her on-again, off-again beauty, the 26-year-old model was seen wearing a white long sleeve and a pair of New Balance sneakers.

She accessorized her sporty ensemble with black sunglasses, a matching tote bag and her dark raven locks in a low ponytail.

As she prepared to enter a building, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister was seen donning a protective face mask to protect herself from COVID-19.

Her outing comes after she shared a romantic photo with her on-again beau Devin Booker following their rumor this spring.

On Sunday, the Fendi model confirmed that she and the basketball star have rekindled their romance when she featured it in her Instagram Stories.

Booker was seen in a field enjoying a holiday with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Devin was in a clip that showed him throwing an ax at a tree while in a wooded area.

He and Kendall have been in the mountains where they also enjoyed ziplining and hiking.

Supermodel: The six-foot beauty radiated confidence as she got out of her car to run some errands

Last week it was also claimed that they had been together for a while.

“She and Devin are back together,” an insider close to Kendall told me e! News.

“They solved their problems and decided they want to move on and be together.

“They moved on and things are going really well,” the source continued, adding that the couple “spent a lot of time together” and even went to a wedding together.

“Devin was her date at her friend Lauren’s wedding last weekend in Napa,” the insider said.

Kendall raised eyebrows over the weekend after posting a photo of herself in the arms of a mystery man whose head had been cut off.

The man eventually became Devin.

They were even seen celebrating Independence Day together at a party in the Hamptons, where Kendall “held Devin’s arm for most of the night,” a source told E!.

“They looked very cute.”

Both e! News and ET reported on June 22 that Jenner and the 25-year-old NBA star ended their two-year relationship because they weren’t “on the same page” and “felt like they weren’t on the same page.”

Kendall also sparked reconciliation rumors after she was spotted in Hawaii with a man wearing glasses, many of whom speculated it could be Devin.

But it’s more likely that the man was David Waltzer, as he was on vacation with his pregnant wife Lauren Perez and the Calabasas socialite.

Kendall fans also thought the swimming man could be her longtime family friend – Fai Khadra – but on Sunday, he shared a beach photo he took in Ibiza, Spain, with lensman Mario Sorrenti’s 22-year-old daughter Gray.

Jenner previously had dubious romantic connections with Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons and Harry Styles.

The creative director of FWRD has always been secretive about her love life, apart from two very indiscreet make-out sessions with Anwar Hadid in June 2018 and September 2018.