Kendall Jenner puts on a cosy display with her boyfriend Devin Booker in Hollywood

Kendall Jenner put on a fun show with her boyfriend Devin Booker on Saturday as they left Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

The Vogue supermodel, 26, showed off her incredible figure in an ab-flashing black crop top, teamed with leather pants.

She increased her height with a pair of pink heels while clutching the 25-year-old basketball star’s shoulder after date night.

Couple: Kendall Jenner put on a fun show with boyfriend Devin Booker on Saturday as they left Catch Steak in West Hollywood

Kendall sported a glamorous nude lip makeup palette while sculpting her long dark brown locks into loose waves.

Meanwhile, Devin cut a casual figure in a white graphic sweatshirt, paired with jeans and trainers.

Kendall is said to have separated from Devin this spring and it has been rumored since then that they are seeing each other again.

The model recently confirmed that she is falling in love with the basketball star again when she featured him in her Instagram Stories.

Stunning: The Vogue supermodel, 26, showed off her incredible figure in an ab flashy black crop top, paired with leather pants.

Stylish: she increased her height in a pair of pink heels and carried a quirky black handbag

Sweet: she held the 25-year-old basketball star’s shoulder after date night

Understated: Devin cut a casual figure in a white graphic sweatshirt, paired with blue jeans and trainers

Booker was seen in a field enjoying a holiday with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Devin was in a clip that showed him throwing an ax at a tree while in a wooded area.

He and Kendall have been in the mountains where they also enjoyed ziplining and hiking.

Last week it was also claimed that they had been together for a while.

“She and Devin are back together,” an insider close to Kendall told me e! News.

“They’ve solved their problems and decided that they want to move on and be together.”

Radiant: Kendall reportedly split from Devin this spring and since then it's been rumored they're seeing each other again

Beauty: Kendall sported a glamorous makeup palette with a nude lip, while styling her long brunette locks in loose waves

A source claimed: “They solved their problems and decided they want to move on and be together.”

They were even seen celebrating Independence Day together at a party in the Hamptons, where Kendall “held Devin’s arm for most of the night,” a source told E!.

“They looked very cute.”

Both e! News and ET reported on June 22 that Jenner and the NBA star ended their two-year relationship because they weren’t “on the same page” and “felt like they weren’t on the same page.”