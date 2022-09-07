Kendall Jenner poses in a Fendi bra with a chameleon for one of three Pop Magazine covers

<!–

Kardashians producer-star Kendall Jenner posed in a green Fendi by Kim Jones bra with a veiled chameleon on her head for the first of three covers of Pop Magazine47th number.

Emilie Kareh styled the chameleon cover starring the 26-year-old Society Management Model, photographed by Carlijn Jacobs.

Kendall crouched down to kiss a sheet of Plexiglas for the second cover by the 22-year-old British fashion publication, photographed by Stevie Dance and styled by Amanda Pham.

Jenner crossed her legs on a miniature golf course for the third cover of the 750 page edition, photographed by Valentin Herfray and styled by Charlotte Rubenstein.

Presale for the 818 Tequila founder’s $200 Eight ‘Añejo’ Reserve, aged for eight years in French and American barrels, has already sold out in most states ahead of its September 19 launch.

Kendall also executive produced and starred in her famous family’s second season badly rated reality TV spin-off The Kardashians, which premieres September 22 on Hulu.

On a personal level, Jenner recently rekindled her romance with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, with whom she dated August 27 at West Hollywood hotspot Catch Steak.

Both e! News and ET reported on June 22 that the Calabasas socialite and the 25-year-old NBA star previously ended their two-year relationship because they weren’t “on the same page” and “felt like they weren’t on the same page.”

Kendall previously had dubious romantic connections with Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons and Harry Styles.

Jenner has always been secretive about her love life, apart from two very indiscreet make-out sessions with Anwar Hadid in June 2018 and September 2018.

Premieres September 22 on Hulu! Jenner also produced and stars in the second season of her famous family’s poorly reviewed reality TV spin-off, The Kardashians.