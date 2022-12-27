Kendall Jenner Out For Lunch With Tyler The Creator, Kai Fhadra And Taco

Kendall Jenner opted for comfort when she went out for lunch at Jon and Vinny’s restaurant in Brentwood on Monday.

The 27-year-old model kept warm in a green knitted cardigan, teamed with blue jeans and a pair of black Adidas sneakers.

Tyler The Creator, Kai Fhadra, and Taco joined the reality star and were later seen driving to the latter’s West Hollywood home.

Comfortable: Kendall Jenner opted for comfort when she went out for lunch at Jon and Vinny’s restaurant in Brentwood on Monday

Kendall accessorized with a pair of sleek rectangular sunglasses and carried a large brown bag over her shoulder.

She went for a natural makeup look with a touch of nude lipstick, while her brunette hair was styled in a half up half down hairstyle.

Tyler The Creator showed off his cool style in a blue striped shirt, black pants, and yellow Converse, while sporting a baseball cap.

Pals: Tyler The Creator (pictured), Kai Fhadra and Taco joined the 27-year-old reality star and were later seen driving to the latter’s West Hollywood home.

Looking good: The model, 27, kept warm in a green knitted cardigan, teamed with blue jeans and a pair of black Adidas sneakers

It comes after Kendall stripped down to a see-through outfit with nothing else underneath while posing on a bed to promote her FWRD-curated fall collection.

In photos posted by FWRD, the Kardashians reality star also risked controversy by wearing a silver-toned pearl Balenciaga necklace.

Last month, her sister Kim Kardashian, 42, came under fire for refusing to cut ties with the brand after her recent campaigns featured children tied up with teddy bears.

Stylish: Kendall accessorized with a pair of sleek rectangular sunglasses and carried a large brown bag over her shoulder as she got into the luxury car

Having fun: He talked with Fai on one of the balconies of Taco’s luxurious house.

In the photos, the supermodel donned a sheer periwinkle Khaite sweater with metallic threads and nothing else underneath the top.

She was wearing a pair of bright blue Wolford x Mugler sheer tights with the back and front seam with the back exposed.

To complete the look, the reality star rocked a pair of metallic silver Saint Laurent heels.

Scandalous: Kendall stripped down to a see-through outfit with nothing else underneath while posing on a bed to promote her FWRD-curated fall collection

She wore her usual dark hair in a loose, straight hairstyle and parted in the middle.

In one of the images promoting her FWRD-curated fall collection, she carefully placed her hands on her body as she posed in the see-through outfit on a white bed.

Another photo showed her stretching her legs up to show off the leggings in the classic Mugler cutout style.

Risqué: In photos released by the brand, the Kardashians reality star also risked controversy by wearing a Balenciaga necklace with silver-toned pearls

For the brand’s fall collection, Jenner served as creative director, curating select pieces.

The collection features a variety of luxury clothing and accessories from brands like Bottega Veneta to Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear label Tropic of C.

In the midst of the recent Balenciaga scandal, Jenner’s collection included two coats from the brand, as well as the necklace she wore in promotional images.

In Collaboration: For the brand’s fall collection, Jenner served as creative director, curating select pieces

The recent scandal had Kardashian fans, who often collaborate with Balenciaga, demanding that she cut ties after her holiday ad campaign.

On November 27, he broke his silence and denounced the brand after Balenciaga issued a public apology.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “I’ve been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by Balenciaga’s recent campaigns, but because I wanted the chance to speak to his team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

Controversy: in the midst of the recent Balenciaga scandal, Jenner’s collection included two brand coats as well as the necklace she wore in the promotional photos

She continued: ‘As a mother of four children, these disturbing images have shaken me.

“Children’s safety should be given the highest consideration and anything against it should have no place in our society, period.”

He later reissued the statement by amending the wording to use stronger language and changing its last sentence to “any attempt to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society, period.”