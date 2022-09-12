Kendall Jenner looks tremendous in THREE stunning ensembles while out during New York Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner looks amazing in THREE gorgeous neutral ensembles while on the go at New York Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner put on her own style parade while attending New York Fashion Week.
The 26-year-old was spotted sporting a variety of high-end looks while checking out the latest trends at the top designers’ gathering.
On Saturday, the cover model looked deceptively modest in a form-fitting gray striped maxi dress with a crew neck and long sleeves. The sheer top revealed that the founder of 818 Tequila was not wearing a bra when she walked into the venue.
She carried a silver handbag and styled her dark hair in loose waves.
The reality star wore natural-looking makeup with a neutral pink lip and completed the ensemble with dark sunglasses and black T-strap sandals.
For her next look, the Kardashians star sported a strappy black and white mini with a plunging neckline, fitted waist and flounced skirt. She mixed it up and paired the summer dress with fall-friendly black mid-high boots.
Kendall completed the sexy look with simple earrings and a large leather bag as she walked to the entrance.
As she left the Big Apple on Sunday, the Teen Choice Award winner looked stunning in a simple cream sleeveless dress with a fitted waist and revealing thigh-high split.
The fashion icon wore black flip flops, a woven brown leather handbag, large gold earrings and her favorite sunglasses.
Kendall’s hair was pulled back in a low ponytail. The runway veteran tied a navy blue jersey around her waist as she left her hotel for the US Open Men’s Finals in nearby Flushing, New York.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted spending time with her on-again/off-again boyfriend Devin Booker, 25.
She and the Phoenix Suns player were seen alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 72, in the front row of the Marni spring show on Sept. 9.
They were later spotted holding hands at an after party.
Tennis: Kendall tied her hair up in a low ponytail and adorned it with black kitten heel thongs, a brown leather woven handbag, large gold earrings and her favorite sunglasses as she left her hotel and headed for the men’s final at the US open