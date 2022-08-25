Kendall Jenner looks sleek at the Kylie Cosmetics product launch party in LA

<!–

Kendall Jenner showed her support for her younger sister Kylie Jenner by attending the product launch party for her brand Kylie Cosmetics in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old model looked sleek and stylish for the event, where she was joined by her half-sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, as well as her mother Kris.

Kendall donned her toned body in a silk slip dress with Retro Futuristic artwork of a cyborg on the front.

The influencer’s clothing prominently showcased her sculpted arms and chiseled legs.

While her dress remained the focus, the entrepreneur rocked a pair of jet-black high-heeled shoes.

Her beautiful dark brunette locks were tied back in a tight bun and bold blue eyeshadow was sprinkled over her lids.

Kendall previously collaborated with Kylie on a makeup collection titled Kendall Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur initially teased the partnership on her Instagram account in 2019, but wouldn’t release it until the following year.

While not involved with Kylie Cosmetics’ latest product line, Kendall appeared to be wearing one of the brand’s new Lip Blush Lip Kits – which will be released on Thursday, August 25.

Kendall is no stranger to entrepreneurial ventures and she became known for launching 818 Tequila.

Social media personality got a lot of attention when she made her brand’s products available to the public last year.

However, Kendall has faced claims of cultural appropriation for her appearance in several of her promotional materials.

Despite the controversy, she has since been featured in numerous photos that have been used to showcase her brand’s offerings.

Kendall showed a bit of skin in a series of promotional images for 818 shared on her Instagram account earlier this month.

The snaps showed the social media personality as she sat next to a bottle of tequila and petted a dog.

Kendall donned a shape-revealing brown bikini and stylish sunglasses in an instant.

She also wore a trucker cap with her brand’s name on the front as she posed for the photos.