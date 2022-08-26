Kendall Jenner looks sleek and stylish as she arrives at office building in Beverly Hills

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kendall Jenner looked like the cover girl every inch when she arrived for a meeting in Beverly Hills on Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old model walked through a parking garage with her belongings in a flowy brown maxi skirt styled with a pair of leather cowgirl boots.

Kendall showed off her tight arms and completed her look with a fitted racerback tank top.

Always on point: Kendall Jenner looked like the cover girl every inch when she arrived for a meeting in Beverly Hills on Friday afternoon

The Kardashians star, seemingly sporting a fresh blowout, wore her brunette hair down and in a center part.

She kept her gaze hidden behind stylish designer sunglasses.

The Los Angeles resident walked with a small black bag under her arm and her cellphone in hand.

Kendall’s afternoon outing comes just days after she revealed exciting news to fans about her successful 818 tequila brand.

Monochrome: The 26-year-old model walked through a parking garage with her things in a flowy brown maxi skirt. Kendall showed off her tight arms and completed her look with a fitted racerback tank top

Yay! She showed off her stuff in a pair of leather cowgirl boots

Kendall previously said she hoped her brand could be an inspiration to other aspiring entrepreneurs.

On Instagram, the beauty announced that she would be launching a new Eight Reserve, which will be available on September 19 next month.

The Vogue model hosted an 818 tequila party last Thursday and guests included Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Natural glamour: The Kardashians star, seemingly with a fresh blowout, wore her brunette hair down and in a center part

Shady: She hid her look behind stylish designer sunglasses

Turning heads: Kendall looked perfect in brown parading across the parking lot

The social media personality faced unwanted claims of cultural appropriation with the initial launch of 818 Tequila last year, including promotional images of the model posing at an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico.

Despite the backlash, Kendall hasn’t stopped her from continuing to be the face of the liquor brand as she’s often featured on the 818 Tequila Instagram page.

She has reiterated on several occasions that her brand aims to be “socially aware” and “friendly to the planet,” according to ELLE.

Kendall is no stranger to entrepreneurial ventures as she previously collaborated with her sister Kylie on two makeup collections for her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The first was released in 2020, with a highly anticipated follow-up collection that debuts two years later in April 2022.