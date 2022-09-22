Kendall Jenner looks chic in an olive trench coat as she enjoys a night out with bff Justine Skye

Kendall Jenner enjoyed a girls night out with her good friend Justine Skye in New York City on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old model showed off her flat midriff in a cropped white top, paired with flared black pants with a cut-out detail along the waist as she stepped into the Big Apple.

Vogue’s favorite layered on an olive trench coat that grazed her calves; she hit the pavement in pointed yellow heels with a black handbag slung over one shoulder.

Kendall styled her dark brown locks pulled back with a pink blush on her cheeks and glossy pink lipstick.

Justine looked classy as she paired a sleek black dress with plain white shoes. She also showed off her long, colorful nails, while holding her phone.

Earlier this week, Kendall released its new limited edition ultra-premium Anejo Reserve for its tequila line 818 — called Eight Reserve — at retail for $200.

On February 17, 2021, Kendall announced the launch of 818, following months of rumors that one of the Kardashian/Jenner women had started a tequila brand.

She confirmed that it was her in the announcement and revealed that she had entered competitions anonymously with her tequila, winning numerous awards.

Since launching her tequila line, the young entrepreneur has found a way to balance business and pleasure.

“Modelling has been a part of my life for a long time. There was a time when it was my top priority and focus. I love that I’m now in a place where I can categorize different aspects of my life,” she said.

The reality star added: “I’m very involved in growing my businesses and giving them a lot of attention, and I love being on set doing things I love to do. At one point it all went so fast, but now I feel like I can really appreciate it much more and be super present.’

Earlier this week, Kendall released its new limited edition ultra-premium Anejo Reserve for its tequila line 818 — called Eight Reserve — at retail for $200.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also balances her family’s reality show, the Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu today, Thursday, September 22.

Season 2 of The Kardashians may not be as lighthearted as expected.

Kendall’s older half-sister Kim Kardashian teased Thursday’s premiere of the upcoming season by admitting that the show will start with a very emotional episode.

“The only thing I’m really excited about because the premiere episode is — we didn’t do any promos on it. We’re not going to do that,’ she said. “It’s a very, seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we haven’t really talked about yet.”