Kendall Jenner looks ab fab in skintight T-shirt and matching jeans

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous as she left a luncheon meeting in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The 26-year-old model wore a small black t-shirt and matching jeans on her afternoon out.

She walked in flat black loafers decorated with large gold buckles.

The Kardashians star’s short black hair was parted in the middle and fell down in shiny waves.

She protected her eyes with a pair of fashionable black frames, but did remove them at some point.

The Los Angeles resident carried a small black bag over her shoulder.

Jenner had her lunch meeting at The Maybourne, a swanky Beverly Hills hotel.

Kris Jenner’s daughter’s day out came a few days after she announced exciting news for her tequila brand.

On Instagram, the beauty announced that she is launching a new Eight Reserve, which will be available on September 19 next month.

“Eight Reserve of 818. An incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels,” she typed in a caption to promote the new addition to the brand.

The Vogue model hosted an 818 tequila party last Thursday and guests included Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Discussing some of her early inspirations for starting her own tequila brand, Kendall shared: forbes, “I come from such a female-dominated family and all my sisters have their own businesses. I’ve been inspired by that all my life.’

When researching at the start of her business, the star added, “I found it was a very male-dominated space.”

“I wanted to create a tequila brand that is traditionally made and delicious with a deep flavor that is also gender neutral. I wanted everyone to feel like they could have it on their shelf.”

She also weighed in that she hoped her brand could be an inspiration to other aspiring entrepreneurs.

‘I want to create and build a successful business that can inspire other female entrepreneurs. That was really the big goal for me to do this.’

Committed: The media influencer will often post about her tequila brand on Instagram to her 254 million followers