Kendall Jenner is flirty in a floral dress as she attends NYFW event with on/off beau Devin Booker

Entertainment
By Merry

Kendall Jenner is flirty in a floral mini dress and knee-high leather boots as she attends the NYFW event with on/off beau Devin Booker

By Mark McGreal for Dailymail.Com

Published: 05:21, September 11, 2022 | Updated: 05:21, September 11, 2022

Kendall Jenner showed off her long legs as she attended a New York Fashion Week event for luxury label Marni on Saturday night with her on/off beau Devin Booker.

The 26-year-old model and socialite took to the sidewalk in a vibrant floral mini dress and semi-sheer tights.

For a bit of edge, Jenner slipped her feet into a pair of sexy black patent leather boots with a modest heel.

Leggy: Kendall Jenner showed off her long legs as she attended a New York Fashion Week event for luxury label Marni on Saturday night with her on/off beau Devin Booker.

Kylie’s sister held a small black handbag and let her dark locks fall down her back.

She gave a small smile with pink lips and added little stud earrings to complete her fashion-forward look.

Kendall’s friend Booker, 25, followed in tow.

Flirtatious in flowers: The 26-year-old model and socialite took to the sidewalk in a vibrant floral mini dress and semi-sheer tights

Accessory: Kylie's sister was holding a small black handbag

Flirtatious in flowers: The 26-year-old model and socialite took to the sidewalk in a vibrant floral mini dress and semi-sheer tights

Simplicity: Kylie's sister held a small black handbag and let her dark locks fall down her back

Grin: She flashed a small smile with pink lips and added tiny stud earrings to complete her fashion-forward look

Joining his wife: Kendall was joined Friday night by her on-again, off-again boyfriend Devin Booker (25)

Long Sleeve: The Phoenix Suns star wore a white long sleeve shirt with minimalist designs on it

Joining his wife: Kendall was joined Friday night by her on-again, off-again boyfriend Devin Booker, 25. The Phoenix Suns star wore a white long-sleeved shirt with minimalist designs on it

The Phoenix Suns star looked casual-cool in a white long-sleeved shirt with minimalist designs on it and black basketball shorts.

He carried a large black bag and pounded on the sidewalk in a pair of dressy patent leather shoes and black round socks.

The pair sat in the front row next to fashion icon Anna Wintour at the Marni show as part of the star-studded New York Fashion Week.

Booker and Jenner were first linked in May 2018, although their relationship didn’t really take off until 2020.

An insider told Us Weekly that in June the couple decided to break off their relationship, although they seemed to soon leave that and enjoy each other’s company all summer.

Years together: Booker and Jenner were first linked in May 2018, although their relationship didn't really take off until 2020

Spending the summer together: An insider told Us Weekly that in June the couple decided to take a break from their relationship, although they quickly seemed to stop enjoying each other's company all summer (pictured September 9, 2022)

Famous trio: the pair sat next to fashion icon Anna Wintour next to the catwalk during the Marni show

Hard at work: The Los Angeles native hasn't just been a passive observer at New York Fashion Week, either

While she’d enjoyed time with Devin at this week’s events in New York City, the Los Angeles native wasn’t just a passive spectator at New York Fashion Week.

On Friday, the popular cover model shone with her gear on the runway at the Proenza Schouler show, dressed in a bold white crochet flapper-style dress.

She left the show in a brown and white floral halterneck maxi dress that focused on her muscular arms. She completed the look by styling her hair in a bun.

On the runway: On Friday, the popular cover model shone on the runway at the Proenza Schouler show, dressed in a bold white crochet flapper-style dress (photo September 9, 2022)

