Kendall Jenner is dressed to impress floral dress while in Manhattan ahead of New York Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner looked like the cover girl when she arrived Friday afternoon for New York Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old supermodel turned the street into her personal runway as she wore a pretty white-and-green floral dress styled with a pair of black leather boots.

The look showed off her toned arms and Kendall went makeup-free to show off her clear skin.

The Kardashians star pulled her hair back into a bun, highlighting her modest silver earrings, and she hid her gaze behind stylish designer sunglasses.

Last week, the in-demand model was hired to appear in a high-end shoe campaign for Jimmy Choo. The stunner looked incredible in a series of gorgeous snaps for the brand’s Fall 2022 campaign.

Earlier this week, the beauty posed for three covers of Pop Magazine’s 47th issue and attended a W Magazine 50th anniversary party in Los Angeles, channeling her rocker vibes into leather.

This comes after some exciting news for fans about her successful new tequila company.

On Instagram last month, the beauty announced that she would be launching a new 818 Tequila founder’s $200 Añejo Reserve, aged in barrels for eight years.

The social media personality has sold out of the rare tequila in most states ahead of its September 19 launch.

The star faced unwanted claims of cultural appropriation at the initial launch of 818 Tequila last year, including promotional images of the model posing at an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico.

Despite the backlash, Kendall hasn’t stopped her from continuing to be the face of the liquor brand, as she’s often featured on the 818 Tequila Instagram page.

She is no stranger to entrepreneurial ventures, having previously collaborated with her sister Kylie Jenner on two makeup collections for her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Kendall also produced and stars in the second season of her family’s reality TV spin-off, The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on September 22.