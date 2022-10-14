Kendall Jenner is ab fab as she shows off taut midriff in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner showed off her supermodel credentials as she went out with friends in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 26-year-old wore a casual look, including a tank top and cycling shorts that showed off her stately legs.

At one point she climbed up, revealing her impressively chiseled midriff as she sauntered down the sidewalk.

There she goes: Kendall Jenner showed off her supermodel credentials as she stepped out with friends in Beverly Hills on Thursday

Kendall let go of her luxurious dark hair and donned dark sunglasses to ward off the California rays.

She seemed to be in good spirits as she walked down a sun-drenched tree-lined street with her friends in the chic enclave.

Recently, Kendall used social media to subtly criticize her former brother-in-law Kanye West for opposing his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts, which he caused a storm of controversy during his show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall liked tweets in which Will Smith’s son Jaden revealed that he was leaving Kanye’s show because “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.”

There she goes: The 26-year-old sported a casual look, including a tank top and cycling shorts that showed off her stately legs

Kanye has since been kicked off Twitter after bizarrely writing on the social media platform that he would “go to death with 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper claimed he “can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too” and raged that “You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who is against your agenda.”

Lately, Kanye has also directed several tirades against Kendall’s friend Hailey Bieber, with whom she attended a Pilates session earlier this week.

Use it or lose it: At one point, she hiked to the top, allowing her to uncover her impressively chiseled midriff as she sauntered down the sidewalk

Kendall has landed a part in racing herself, including a cultural appropriation furor that erupted after she launched a tequila line called 818 after the Los Angeles area code where she grew up.

A few years ago, she was also slammed for alleged racial insensitivity after she starred in an infamous Pepsi ad in which she brought peace between police officers and protesters by offering them soda.

Meanwhile, Jaden has already attracted attention with his striking tweets after his father Chris Rock punched him at the Oscars in March.

Family business: Kendall is pictured having lunch with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian on a recent episode of their Hulu reality show

The Hitch actor slapped Chris in the face on stage for making a bald joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who shaved her head because she has alopecia.

Will won the Academy Award for Best Actor and gave a candid speech in which he sobbed that he wanted to be a “vessel of love” and a “river for my people.”

After the wacky monologue, Jaden wrote on Twitter: “And That’s How We Do It.”