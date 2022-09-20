Kendall Jenner highlights her tiny waist in a fitted bustier with quirky cone

Kendall Jenner cut a stylish figure as she walked the streets of New York on Monday.

The 26-year-old supermodel caught the eye when she donned a striking black combo with gold accents.

A fitted bustier top with a peplum hem accentuated her incredible figure, while gold plates on the bust drew attention to her assets.

Glamorous:

Kendall’s skinny legs were hidden in flared trousers, while gold heels enhanced her stately frame.

She completed the look by sweeping back her raven locks in a half updo that exposed her oversized earrings.

Later in the evening, Kendall morphed into another ensemble as she enjoyed a night out with her best friend Fai Khadra during the trip – a Palestinian model and musician long-time friends with the Jenner clan.

Striking:

Kendall was a vision of beauty on the outing as she teased her incredible figure in a sheer white t-shirt adorned with a graphic print.

She paired the garment with a white mini skirt, while black leather boots gave her model frame an extra boost.

The cover girl from Vogue completed the look with a white handbag and small silver hoops.

Snap happy:

Fai looked stylish as he paired a black motorcycle jacket with a plain white T-shirt.

Kendall and Fai made for a perfect couple on the outing, but their relationship is strictly platonic.

The pair last clarified their relationship status when they attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding with Fai in 2019, with Kendall explaining online, “We’re not dating, he’s just my date.”

Stunning:

Delightful duo:

Kendall is currently in love with Devin Booker, whom she has been dating for two years.

The pair were first linked and seen together in May 2018, but at that point the two saw other people and were just on friendly terms.

Two years later, the couple began seeing each other on a romantic level, with an insider revealing, “It’s not like they’re getting engaged anytime soon.

Clearing things up:

“Kendall likes the pace at the moment and doesn’t plan to pick it up that fast.”

The couple were still happily dating in 2022 and were seen earlier in May at the glamorous wedding ceremony of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy.

The following month in June, the two broke up. A source explained to E! News that, “Once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have a very different lifestyle.”

It looked like the stars couldn’t stay apart for long and hung out together in the Hamptons in July.

Last month in August, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Kendall and Devin have rekindled their relationship.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” said a source close to the couple, adding: “They’ve been apart for a while, but are back in a good place and very happy with each other.”