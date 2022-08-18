Kendall Jenner grabs sushi with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kendall Jenner was a bomb in black when she was seen this week dining out in Bel Air.

The 26-year-old supermodel was on her way to get sushi with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello.

For her latest outing, Kendall emphasized her slim frame in a figure-hugging black crop top and matching skinny jeans.

Fancy: Kendall Jenner was a bomb in black when she was seen this week eating out in Bel Air

Belted around her stunningly trimmed waist, the showbiz legacy let her silky dark locks fall freely over her shoulders.

The sizzling sensation accentuated her screen siren features with makeup and accessorized her ensemble with a handbag.

Francesca, on the other hand, slipped her petite body into a low-cut cream maxi dress that allowed her to show off her cleavage.

The 27-year-old first founded Frankies Bikinis ten years ago and, together with her mother Mimi, designed swimwear for a brand that has since become an influencer magnet.

Glamorous Couple: The 26-Year-Old Supermodel Was Out To Get Sushi With Frankies Bikinis Founder Francesca Aiello

Meanwhile, Kendall recently enjoyed a romantic lakeside getaway where she went Instagram official with her newfound romance with NBA heartthrob Devin Booker.

They started dating in 2020, but a whirl of reports in June claimed they broke up – leaving open the possibility of a reconciliation down the line.

Earlier this month, she posted a sizzling new Insta Stories photo of herself on the lap of her shirtless basketball beefcake.

On the same day as her smoldering reunion photo, a source told Us Weekly that Kendall and Devin, 25, have resumed their relationship.

Hello, gorgeous: For her latest outing, Kendall highlighted her slim frame in a figure-hugging black crop top and matching skinny jeans

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together. They have been separated for some time but are back in a good place and are very happy with each other,” said a source.

They sparked reunion rumors almost immediately after their alleged split, and were spotted together in the Hamptons over the Fourth Of July weekend.

In late June, reports came in that Kendall had broken up with her NBA boyfriend after about two years together.

A source told Page six the pair’ had the “where is this going” talk. And since they weren’t moving forward, it was time for a break, probably permanent.’

Mover and Shaker: Belted around her stunningly trimmed waist, the showbiz legacy let her silky dark locks fall freely over her shoulders

The source said: “Although they care about each other, Devin had no intention of proposing and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also rules her life.’

As word of the rift began to spread, a source revealed that… Entertainment tonight that there was a possibility that the couple would patch up their romance.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier in June, Kendall expressed that she felt “the day is coming for me” to have children.

The episode showed how Kendall was looking for a gift for her sister Kylie Jenner, who was pregnant with the son she gave birth in February.

Legs for days: The sizzling sensation accentuated her screen siren features with makeup and accessorized her ensemble with a handbag

Kendall, on the other hand, is the last of Kris Jenner’s six children who have not yet become a parent.

Devin, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, got involved with Kendall in the summer of 2020, but they didn’t officially become Instagram until Valentine’s Day 2021.

Their relationship became serious enough that in May Devin was Kendall’s date with Kourtney and Travis’ lavish wedding in Portofino.