Kendall Jenner goes business chic in a grey tank top over a white tee after a photo shoot in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kendall Jenner keeps busy during New York Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old was spotted leaving a photo shoot at legendary Pier 59 on Saturday, sporting a business casual look reminiscent of the 1930s.

The model stepped out in a gray tank top over a white crew-neck T-shirt.

Catwalk Queen: Kendall Jenner was spotted on Saturday during a photo shoot at the legendary Pier 59, sporting a business casual look reminiscent of the 1930s

The founder of 818 Tequila paired it with beige high-waisted trousers from Forward and The Row.

She tied the look together with a black belt, shoes, an oversized bag and sunglasses.

The fashionista’s dark, long locks were brushed straight and she wore natural-looking makeup with a pale pink lip.

Model life: The model stepped out in a gray tank top over a white crew-neck tee, paired with beige high-waisted trousers from Forward and The Row

On Friday, the popular cover model shone with her gear on the runway at the Proenza Schouler show, dressed in a bold white crochet flapper-style dress.

She left the show in a brown and white floral halterneck maxi dress that focused on her muscular arms.

She completed the look by styling her hair in a bun and brown boots.

Date night: The reality star has also been spotted spending time in the Big Apple with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Devin Booker, 25; seen on friday night

The reality star has also been spotted spending time in the Big Apple with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Devin Booker, 25.

They were seen holding hands as they left a friend’s birthday party on Friday night.

The pair were spotted together while vacationing in the Hamptons in July, though both kept their interactions quiet.