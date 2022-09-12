Kendall Jenner goes braless in paper-thin grey dress at Khaite show during New York Fashion Week

She is known for her bold and fashionable outfits.

And Kendall Jenner didn’t disappoint on Saturday, as she stepped out in another effortlessly stylish ensemble to attend the Khaite fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old supermodel looked deceptively modest in a form-fitting gray striped crew-neck, long-sleeved maxi dress designed by Khaite.

However, the sheer top revealed that the founder of 818 Tequila was braless when she walked into the venue.

She carried her essentials in a small silver handbag and added height to her already impressively tall frame with black T-strap high heels.

Kendall wore natural-looking makeup with a neutral pink lip and styled her raven locks in loose waves.

The reality star shielded her eyes from the sun’s glare behind black rectangular sunglasses.

Her outing came the day before she was seen on Sunday for a day out with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, as they watched the US Open Men’s Finals tennis match in New York.

Kendall and the professional basketball player, 25, dressed casually for the anticipated event and at one point, the reality star was seen in her beau’s arms.

The two lovebirds recently broke up, earlier this year in June, but quickly rekindled their relationship last month in August.

Kendall and Devin were first linked and seen together in May 2018, but at that point the two saw other people and were just on friendly terms.

However, two years later, the couple began to see each other on a romantic level, but they were not too serious.

Later that year, a source opened up for: Us Weekly and stated that the couple is happy. “It’s easy because they get along well and he gets along well with her family.”

The following year, the romance between Kendall and Devin was still going strong. “They are definitely an item and they care deeply about each other,” revealed another insider.

“But it’s not like they’re going to get engaged anytime soon. Kendall likes the pace at the moment and doesn’t plan to pick it up that fast.”

The pair were still happily dating in 2022 and were spotted earlier in May at the glamorous wedding ceremony of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy.

The following month in June, the two broke up. A source explained to e! News that when they came back they felt like they weren’t on the same page and realized they had a very different lifestyle.”

It looked like the stars couldn’t stay apart for long and hung out together in the Hamptons in July.

Last month in August, an insider confirmed that: Us Weekly that Kendall and Devin have rekindled their relationship.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” the source said close to the two, adding: “They’ve been apart for a while but are back in a good place and very happy with each other.”

Since getting back together, the happy couple have been spotted on romantic date nights and most recently enjoyed New York Fashion Week, which ends on September 14.