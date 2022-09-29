Kendall Jenner goes braless in a black tee during early dinner outing in WeHo with gal pal

Kendall Jenner enjoyed a rare downtime on Wednesday when she was spotted having an early dinner with a friend in West Hollywood.

The supermodel, 26, looked casual-cool going braless in a black tee with flared pants.

She fastened her already trimmed waist with a beige leather belt and held a black baguette bag under her arm.

Kendall’s silky dark brown hair fell in loose strands over her back and chest.

As for makeup, the runway maven had a full-on glam look, complete with a shimmery nude lip and sexy smokey eyeshadow.

Kendall looked jovial as she strolled with her friend as they walked back to their cars.

They were joined by several buff guards.

Kendall is back in LA after a short trip to the Bahamas this weekend.

The KUWTK alum was spotted exiting a private jet with her close friend Fai Khadra.

Prior to her tropical vacation, Kendall was busy promoting her 818 Tequila brand in Miami and conducting business in New York City.

Despite being one of the world’s top models, Kendall decided to skip this year’s Milan Fashion Week, which ran from September 20 to 26.

Though it’s only been three days, Kendall has also been conspicuously absent from Paris Fashion Week.

PFW, attended by her younger sister Kylie Jenner and her older half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, will run until October 4.

Kendall recently thought about walking her very first high fashion runway show at the age of 18.

Speak with Fashion as part of the magazine’s famous Life In Looks segment – which spanned her style from 2007 to now – she discussed the Marc Jacobs 2014 show in which she wore a sheer brown top on the runway.

“I was pretty chill even though my boobs were out,” she revealed, adding that she told her agent, “I’m wild, I don’t mind. I’m totally fine with the nipple.’

“It didn’t make me any more nervous, I was really like, dope, whatever they want. It’s their vision, so let’s do it.’

The runway phenomenon explained, “This was my first high fashion show,” she said, adding, “I actually couldn’t believe I was there.”

She wasn’t nervous, though, and attributed it to “relatively flat shoes” rather than heels.