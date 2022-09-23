Kendall Jenner glows in form-fitting reflective white dress as she heads to dinner in New York City

Kendall Jenner watched the model every inch as he left The Greenwich Hotel in New York and went to a late dinner at the Little Sister Lounge on Thursday night.

The beauty, 26, shone in a form-fitting, reflective strapless white dress that showed off her toned arms and supermodel body.

The Kardashians star paired the radiant look with open-toe heels that showcased her dark pedicure.

Dinner look: Kendall Jenner looked every inch the model as he left The Greenwich Hotel in New York and went to a late dinner at Little Sister Lounge on Thursday night

The Vogue cover girl wore her dark brown locks parted in the middle and flowing down her back in a straight style.

As for glamour, the runway phenom rocked black eyeliner and shimmery lipstick on her pout.

The star seemed in a good mood and smiled at the shutterbugs outside.

Kendall also took to her Instagram Stories to share her stylish outfit in a short clip.

It was a busy day for the beauty. Earlier in the day she was seen at Milan Fashion Week braving the rainy New York weather in a figure-hugging 90s denim dress.

She was also featured in Vogue’s famous Life In Looks segment – which spanned her style from 2007 to now – where she revealed she wasn’t nervous showing off her plunging neckline in a sheer top at her first high fashion show, having just turned 18.

Kendall discussed the 2014 Marc Jacobs show where she wore a sheer brown top on the runway: “I was pretty chill even though my boobs were off,” she said, adding that she told her agent, “I” m game, I don’t mind. I’m totally fine with the nipple.’

Skip: The star skipped Milan Fashion Week and instead braved the rainy weather in New York

Earlier this week, Kendall released its new limited edition ultra-premium Anejo Reserve for its tequila line 818 — called Eight Reserve — at retail for $200.

On February 17, 2021, she announced the launch of 818 and revealed that she had anonymously entered her tequila in competitions, winning numerous awards.

Since launching her tequila line, the young entrepreneur has found a way to balance business and pleasure.

“Modelling has been a part of my life for a long time. There was a time when it was my top priority and focus. I love that I’m now in a place where I can compartmentalize different aspects of my life,” she said. W magazine in a recent interview.

The reality star added: “I’m very involved in growing my businesses and giving them a lot of attention, and I love being on set doing things I love to do. At one point it all went so fast, but now I feel like I can really appreciate it much more and be super present.’

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also balances her family’s reality show, the Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu today, Thursday, September 22.

The episode focused on her older sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, who took an intimate look at the birth of her second child with love rat ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

Kendall was seen at a family gathering discussing the situation with sister Kylie Jenner, 25, and targeting Tristan for “encouraging” Khloe to go ahead with the embryo transfer, despite knowing he was pregnant with fitness model Maralee Nichols. had made.

“It’s almost like he wanted to trap her,” Kendall hypothesized, while mom Kris Jenner, 66, suggested that Tristan might have wanted another child with Khloe as a way of “holding her” and eventually “having her.” to marry him.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.