Kendall Jenner  flaunts ripped abs in thin bandeau bra while stepping out in LA

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kendall Jenner was spotted in a stylish summer ensemble when she stepped out in Los Angeles earlier on Monday.

The 26-year-old supermodel showed off her toned abs in a tiny bralette top and a long skirt with a pop of color.

The beauty has worked hard in the fashion industry and recently teamed up with Prada for a new ad campaign. She also remains a dedicated businesswoman to promote her 818 tequila brand.

Summer fashion: Kendall Jenner, 26, showed off her abs in a thin bra top when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum chose to keep cool in the summer heat and wore a thin, black bra top that showed a glimpse of her rock hard abs.

She added a stylish black and blue wrap skirt, with fabric gathered at the waist.

Kendall slipped on a pair of chic black loafers to stay comfortable during her afternoon outing in the City of Angels.

Fashionable: The reality star added a comfy pop color skirt to bring her ensemble together

To complete her outfit, the TV personality added black oval sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blistering California sun.

She chose to keep her jewelry minimalist to let the skirt be the centerpiece, and wore a small pair of silver earrings.

Kendall slung a black rectangular bag over her right shoulder to carry some of her belongings.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and the long locks fell naturally past her shoulders.

On the go: The Vogue model opted for chic street fashion for her short afternoon getaway in Los Angeles

Busy schedule: In addition to her work in the fashion industry, Kendall also works to promote her own tequila brand, 818, and is the creative director of Forward

Despite being constantly in the public eye, the model recently opened up about her anxiety that has plagued her over the years.

In an interview with Fashion, Kendall said she is “blessed” to live “a privileged, wonderful lifestyle,” but added that her spirit “isn’t always happy and not always connected.” And in the end I’m still human.’

“It doesn’t matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean they don’t have real feelings and emotions.”

In a later interview with the fashion tabloidthe entrepreneur added: “There are definitely tons of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don’t see and internal struggles that people go through before stepping into a public setting or a really fun atmosphere.”

“I always try, you know, to be so understanding and empathetic to people. Whatever the outside looks like.’

Anxiety: Despite being constantly in the spotlight and in the public eye, the model revealed she suffers from anxiety