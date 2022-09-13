Kendall Jenner flashes her black underwear beneath her sheer silver dress at the Vogue World show

<!–

She had previously put on a show-stopping display when she joined fellow models, including Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid, on the runway for the Vogue World: New York fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

And Kendall Jenner continued to amaze when she stepped off the runway and flashed her black underwear under her see-through silver dress.

The 26-year-old model looked cheerful as she giggled with her friends as she walked off the runway with her fellow models, including gold-clad Amber Valetta, 48.

Kendall showed off her incredible physique in the knee-length sheer Prada dress, enlivened with red beading on the skirt.

She paired the dress with a simple white cardigan from the fashion house, black pants and chunky black boots.

Her raven locks were swept back into a sleek, center-parted ponytail, while she emphasized her features with a radiant makeup palette.

Meanwhile, Amber put on a dazzling show in a glittering old disc dress paired with chunky combat boots.

Kendall was in good company at the star-studded event as his older sister Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker attended, while her brother-in-law Kanye West also appeared.

The Vogue show featured pieces selected by Vogue from designers such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, Dior, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and many other fashion houses.

Many of the outfits selected had metallic or reflective elements, including a slew of sequins, sequins, rhinestones and metallic studs.

The day before, Kendall stepped out in another effortlessly stylish ensemble to attend the Khaite fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel looked deceptively modest in a form-fitting gray striped crew-neck, long-sleeved maxi dress designed by Khaite.

However, the sheer top revealed that the founder of 818 Tequila was braless when she walked into the venue.

She carried her essentials in a small silver handbag and added height to her already impressively tall frame with black T-strap high heels.

Fashionista: She paired the dress with a simple white cardigan from the fashion house, black pants and chunky black boots