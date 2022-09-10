Kendall Jenner enjoys night out with on/off beau Devin Booker in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has already made her mark on the runway at the kick-off of star-studded New York Fashion Week.

But Kendall Jenner made time for her personal life Friday night when she attended bestie Fai Khadra’s birthday party with her on/off beau Devin Booker.

She rolled to celeb hotspot Zero Bond in a mod inspired look while her boyfriend kept it casual.

Busy girl: She already made her mark on the runway at the kick-off of star-studded New York Fashion Week. But Kendall Jenner made time for her personal life Friday night when she attended bestie Fai Khadra’s birthday party with her on/off beau Devin Booker.

Lief: Jenner made it a point to go hand in hand with beau Booker as they headed for the feature

The 26-year-old fashion industry personality slipped into a dress that clings to the curves and has a circular pattern throughout, reminiscent of ’60s style icons like Twiggy and Goldie Hawn.

She styled the sleeveless number with a pair of black leather knee-high boots.

The entrepreneur held a small purse over her right shoulder and a pair of sparkling earrings as an accessory.

Her beautiful dark brown hair was tied up in a few braids with a precise middle part.

Mod moment: The 26-year-old fashion industry personality slipped into a curvy, circular-patterned dress, reminiscent of 1960s style icons like Twiggy and Goldie Hawn

Casual-cool: Booker, 25, chose to wear an oversized black shirt and matching baseball cap while accompanying his girlfriend

Jenner made it a point to hold Beau Booker’s hand as they made their way to the function.

Booker, 25, chose to wear an oversized black shirt and matching baseball cap while accompanying his girlfriend.

The professional basketball player rocked a pair of tie-dyed sweatpants and light gray Converse sneakers.

Jenner and her boyfriend were first bonded when they took a trip to Sedona, Arizona in April 2020.

Simplicity: The entrepreneur held a small purse over her right shoulder and a pair of sparkling earrings as an accessory

The Beginning: Jenner and her boyfriend were first linked when they went on a trip to Sedona, Arizona in April 2020

The couple spent time together several times after their excursion to the desert and often left hints about their relationship in various social media posts.

The couple made Instagram official of their romance with a post shared on the model’s account last February.

Jenner and Booker then shared several photos of each other on their respective accounts.

However, it was revealed that the couple had decided to take a break from their relationship last June.

The two were later spotted in each other’s company after it was reported that they had split, leading many to believe the separation was temporary.

Can’t let go! However, it was revealed that the couple had decided to take a break from their relationship last June. The two were later spotted in each other’s company after it was reported that they had split, leading many to believe the separation was temporary

Jenner and Booker appeared to confirm they had resumed their relationship in July, when the basketball player was seen enjoying a wilderness trip in a video shared to the former’s Instagram Story.

While she seemed to be making the most of her time with her boyfriend, the model was also in NYC to take part in the star-studded New York Fashion Week.

The reality TV personality took to the catwalk to walk in the Proenza Schouler Spring Summer 2023 Collection show, which took place Friday.

She wore a beautiful all-white outfit consisting of a fashionable white dress and a pair of puffy sandals.