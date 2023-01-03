Kendall Jenner and her best friend Hailey Bieber are seen leaving a hot pilates class in LA

Kendall Jenner and her best friend Hailey Bieber are back working out after a wild weekend in Aspen to ring in 2023.

The Vogue models were seen with damp hair and workout clothes on as they left a hot Pilates class at Get Hot in Los Angeles’ Sunset Plaza on Tuesday. The lessons cost $40 each.

They walked one after another to their cars in the parking lot, because they couldn’t smile on the rainy afternoon.

Kendall wore a navy blue bra top with matching high-waisted leggings while wearing a chocolate brown leather jacket worn open.

The cover girl also wore white sneakers with matching socks.

And Devin Booker’s ex pulled her wet hair back into a messy bun while donning sunglasses and a face mask.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran looked distracted as she focused on her cell phone as she walked to her car.

She also had a large cherry red water bottle in her hands.

Hailey looked like she had just stepped out of the Matrix as she wore an oversized black leather jacket with a heavy collar and a belt.

Underneath, Justin Bieber’s wife wore black sportswear and black slippers.

The star wore her brunette hair down and she was wearing very thin sunglasses as her hands were full with a cell phone, water bottle and thermos.

Oddly enough, she was wearing her huge diamond engagement ring from Justin, which seems like a very expensive piece of jewelry to wear during a training session.

This comes after Kendall partied with Hailey, her husband Justin and sister Kylie Jenner in Aspen.

There was also Kylie’s daughter Stormi and her best friend Stassie Baby.

Not only were Kendall and Hailey seen heading to dinner with the group, but also on the slopes. They were seen flying back to Los Angeles on Monday.

Kendall turns out to be still single.

In late November, it was claimed she didn’t have a “terrible breakup” with Devin Booker.

The 27-year-old model has been in an on-off relationship with NBA player Devin, 26, since 2021, and while the pair reportedly split for the second time in October, a source close to The Kardashians star has claimed that their breakup was just a result of scheduling issues.

The insider told E! News: “Their schedules didn’t line up and eventually the relationship really took its course. There is no bad blood. It wasn’t a terrible breakup.’

The insider further claimed that 818 Tequila founder Kendall has been in “vibration” since she quit Devin and is focusing on taking her business to the “next level” and thus isn’t interested in finding someone new.

The source added, “Kendall has been in a good mood since the split. She has been very busy and trying to take her business to the next level, and is really focused on her work. She’s not really open to dating right now.’

However, the comments come just days after it was claimed that Kendall and Devin still intend to keep in touch despite calling it quits.

A source said: “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

The apparent split comes months after Kendall and Devon first split, with Page Six reporting in June that they were on “several pages” about their relationship.

An insider told the outlet, “While they care about each other, Devin had no intention of proposing and his career is his priority. Kendall’s career also rules her life.’

Not long after news broke that they had ended their two-year relationship, the pair were photographed together at Soho House in Malibu. A source dismissed it as a ‘PR stunt’, adding: ‘(Kendall’s) team doesn’t want it to look like she’s been dumped. Her people have requested the meeting.’ They were last spotted vacationing together in Hawaii in August.