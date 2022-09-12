Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are seen snuggling close as they watch the US Open tennis match

Kendall Jenner enjoyed a day out with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, earlier on Sunday as they watched the US Open Men’s Finals tennis match in New York.

The supermodel, 26, and the professional basketball player, 25, dressed casually for the anticipated event and at one point, the reality star was spotted in her beau’s arms.

The two lovebirds recently broke up, earlier this year in June, but quickly rekindled their relationship last month in August.

Enjoying the match: Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, watched the US Open Men’s Final tennis game in New York earlier on Sunday

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum made her look classy and elegant as she attended the tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

She opted for a cream-colored satin dress that had a deep V-neckline and fell to her ankles.

Kendall had a long-sleeved dark blue sweater draped over her shoulders in case she got a little cold all day.

The beauty was all smiles as she sat close to Devin as they watched the game in good spirits.

Cute: The basketball player put his arm around the supermodel as they relaxed during the tennis match

Rekindled: The two stars split and went their separate ways earlier in June of this year, but soon gave their relationship another chance in August last month

To spice up her look for the day, the socialite added a pair of fashionable, large gold-tone earrings.

Kendall donned a dark blue Polo Ralph Lauren cap over her long dark brown locks, which she fashioned into a classic, low-cut hairstyle.

The media personality’s makeup was elegantly done, with a coat of black eyeliner and mascara with a hint of pink lipstick to complete her overall look.

Her beau, who is known for playing with the NBA team, the Phoenix Suns, opted for comfort for their casual date. Devin wore a plain white T-shirt and added a long-sleeved orange jacket.

The couple seemed to be enjoying their outing and smiles were sent to each other during the tennis match. The professional basketball player was seen lovingly wrapping his arm around Kendall as they sat close together.

Having fun: Both Kendall and Devin seemed to be having a blast during the quiet day day together

First linked: The two stars were first seen together in May 2018, but only became more serious and focused on a relationship in 2020

Kendall and Devin were first linked and seen together in May 2018, but at that point the two saw other people and were just on friendly terms.

However, two years later, the couple began to see each other on a romantic level, but they were not too serious.

Later that year, a source opened up for: Us Weekly and stated that the couple is happy. “It’s easy because they get along well and he gets along well with her family.”

The following year, the romance between Kendall and Devin was still going strong. “They are definitely an item and they care deeply about each other,” revealed another insider.

“But it’s not like they’re going to get engaged anytime soon. Kendall likes the pace at the moment and doesn’t plan to pick it up that fast.”

Applause: Kendall and Devin were seen cheering from the stands during the match

Fashionable: Both stars dressed to impress as they spent the afternoon at the tennis match

The pair were still happily dating in 2022 and were spotted earlier in May at the glamorous wedding ceremony of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy.

The following month in June, the two broke up. A source explained to e! News that when they came back they felt like they weren’t on the same page and realized they had a very different lifestyle.”

It looked like the stars couldn’t stay apart for long and hung out together in the Hamptons in July.

Last month in August, an insider confirmed that: Us Weekly that Kendall and Devin have rekindled their relationship.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” the source said close to the two, adding: “They’ve been apart for a while but are back in a good place and very happy with each other.”

Since getting back together, the happy couple have been spotted on romantic date nights and most recently enjoyed New York Fashion Week, which ends on September 14.

Romance is back! After the couple broke up in June, they couldn’t stay apart for long and they got back together shortly after in August