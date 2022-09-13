Kendall Jenner, 26, reveals she took on too many jobs when she started modeling at 14

Kendall Jenner worked very hard when she first started modeling at the age of 14.

And then the 26-year-old felt burnt out for having little time to herself as she signed contracts with Calvin Klein and walked the runway for Chanel as she toured the world.

“The things I’ve accomplished, even my job, at some point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t stop until I was 24, then I thought, “Okay, I think I need to take it up a notch,” she shared. Jay Shetty on the On Purpose podcast.

Jenner started modeling at the age of 14.

It was 2009 when Keeping Up With The Kardashians was new. Her mother Kris Jenner got her an agent at Wilhelmina and they booked her in an ad for Forever 21.

She also landed on the cover of American Cheerleader. The star was already a cheerleader in high school, so it was a good fit.

Her big break came when she was hired to be the face of Estee Lauder, which led to her signing with Calvin Klein.

From there she worked for Versace, Fendi and Chanel.

“There was a core of five years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest, and I felt like I said yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in,” she said. while she was probably referring to a very busy time of 19 to 24 years.

Kendall finally decided to make her well-being her number one priority.

And basketball player Devin Booker’s girlfriend admits her new approach has changed her life.

She said, “I just wasn’t happy anymore, so I had to set those boundaries for myself.

“I have to say no when I can and start prioritizing me and my well-being. It has worked wonders for me.’

She also said she believes there are “so many false stories” surrounding her family.

The 26-year-old model rose to fame on the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but Kendall thinks the public still has an inaccurate picture of her family.

She said, ‘There are so many false stories’ [about us]. So many people think they know you, when they don’t even know half of it.

“It can feel very unfair because I’m not like that. That can really affect me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and saying, “I know who I am, so why does it matter?”

“Everything else is just noise.”

The brunette beauty also confessed to feeling “extremely overworked” in her early twenties and admitted that stepping back had done “miracles” for her.