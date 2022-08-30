Kendall is back in blue! Jeremy Strong is spotted in a sharp blue suit filming Succession Season 4

<!–

Jeremy Strong was first spotted while filming Season 4 of Succession in New York City.

The 43-year-old actor was spotted in New York City’s financial district while filming scenes for the fourth season of the hit HBO series.

Production began in late June with Season 4 of Succession, with Mark Mylo directing the first of the new season’s 10 episodes.

Strong was spotted exiting a luxury vehicle, impeccably dressed in a sharp blue suit with no tie.

He rocked black sunglasses along with a stylish dark blue jacket over a white shirt with matching blue frock pants.

He completed his look with a pair of shiny black dress shoes as he returned to work on the hit series.

HBO announced that production had begun in late June, along with initial plot details for the upcoming season.

“In the fourth season of ten episodes, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) is getting closer,” the season description reads.

“The prospect of this seismic sale is causing existential anxiety and family division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will be like once the deal is done,” the description continues.

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs a future in which their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed,” the description concludes.

The third season ended in a rather shocking way, with Waystar Royco patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) effectively screwing over his own children.

When Kendall (Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) learn that their father is going to sell the company without their input, they recall a clause in Logan and their mother’s divorce that gave them veto power over every major move. change. in the company.

They’re all going to confront their father – with Shiv telling her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) their plan down the road… only to have the reels turn on them.

Tom tipped off Logan about his own wife and her siblings’ plans, prompting Logan to renegotiate his divorce agreement and strip his own children of their right of veto.

The Roy family will all return for Season 4, along with Matsson and Alan Ruck of Skarsgard, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.