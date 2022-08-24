Kenan Basic back in jail after being falsely accused of indecent assault at Sydney Petrol station

<!–

A father who went to jail after being falsely accused of indecent assault is back in custody after being found guilty of stalking.

A magistrate on Wednesday found guilty Kenan Basic, 40, after he was accused of stalking two other women in southwestern Sydney.

The violations took place months before his meeting with a 19-year-old woman in 2018, where he made headlines after she falsely accused him of sexually touching her when her car broke down at a gas station.

Basic stalked and harassed two women after they finished their shifts at a Bankstown club, the court heard.

He followed them out of the parking lot and at one point drove at high speed and motioned for one to roll down the window.

“I felt intimidated and scared,” one of the women told the court. “I know he followed me.”

In 2018, Caitlyn Gray, 19, claimed he touched her genitals and asked for sexual favors after spending two hours fixing her broken-down car.

The allegations led to him being sensationally thrown in the maximum security prison in Silverwater for seven days.

But the allegations later turned out to be fabricated. There was no sign of an attack on CCTV footage during their exchange.

Ms Gray was jailed in 2019 for making a false statement to police, claiming she took offense at his sexually suggestive language.

Meanwhile, Basic complained that the case had ruined his life, caused his marriage to collapse and reportedly caused him to lose his job.

He started a GoFundMe page, begging for financial help after his “beautiful life” was “torn out of (under him),” but it only brought in $10.

After Basic’s wrongful arrest, the police discovered that the two employees of the sports club had complained to their manager about his behavior.

The manager called detectives after seeing Basic’s arrest on the news and told them about the allegations.

Basic was sentenced to 12 months in prison and will appeal.