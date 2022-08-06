Ken Jeong drops by and Zoe Chao laughs uproariously with Zach Woods on set of The Afterparty

The cast of the Apple TV+ murder mystery sitcom The Afterparty enjoyed each other’s company on set this week.

Zoe Chao laughed profusely while chatting with her co-star Zach Woods near one of the trailers in Santa Clarita, California.

A top cast has been assembled for the upcoming second season, including Ken Jeong, who was seen on the set the same day.

Several actors were decked out in elaborate period costumes, including not only Zoe and Zach, but also Vivian Wu.

Ken, Zach and Vivian are all new additions to the cast for season two, while Zoe has been a regular at The Afterparty since the show’s inception.

A formidable roster of actors has been part of the series since season one, including Tiffany Haddish, who leads the cast as a detective trying to solve a murder.

Loved by Veep fans for his role as the sweetly naive but hyper-competent Richard Splett, Sam Richardson is also one of the protagonists.

Parks And Recreation alumnus Ben Schwartz, The Mindy Project actor Ike Barinholtz and James Franco’s brother Dave Franco were all featured in season one.

Season two, meanwhile, features such names as dashing English comedian Jack Whitehall and scene-stealing I, Tonya actor Paul Walter Hauser.

The eponymous afterparty takes place after a high school reunion and turns out to be the scene of a murder that dominates the rest of season one.

In a story similar to the iconic Japanese whodunit Rashomon, the audience sees the events of the same party unfold through the eyes of multiple different characters, each with a different version of what happened.

The Afterparty was created by Christopher Miller, who is best known for his work in collaboration with Phil Lord.

As a team, Lord and Miller directed the 2012 film 21 Jump Street starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, and they were also the duo behind The Lego Movie.

Season one debuted in January on Apple TV+ and ended in March, with filming for the follow-up season now underway.