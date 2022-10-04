Kemi Badenoch says India trade deal WILL be signed by end of month – but UK ‘won’t get everything’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch signaled today that Britain was still on track to sign a post-Brexit trade deal with India by the end of this month.

The minister insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss had met a deadline to finalize a deal by the Diwali festival on October 24.

But Ms Badenoch admitted last week’s talks on a deal with India might not see Britain “getting everything” it wants – amid claims New Delhi is playing hardball in negotiations.

Earlier this year, Mrs Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a Diwali deadline to get a trade deal over the line.

Britain’s dominant services sector has expressed fears it could lose out in the final battle to reach that target – despite hopes of a major win for Britain’s whiskey industry through tariff cuts under the deal.

A dispute over British steel products has also emerged during the last few weeks of negotiations.

Kemi Badenoch admitted last week’s talks on a trade deal with India might not see Britain ‘get everything’ it wants

Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a Diwali deadline to get a trade deal over the line

There are hopes of a major win for Britain’s whiskey industry through tariff reductions under the deal

Speaking at a Tory conference fringe event this morning, Ms Badenoch stressed the Government was pushing for a ‘comprehensive’ deal with India that was ‘right for both countries.

She also pushed back at suggestions that trade negotiators were working past an “arbitrary” deadline in trying to get a deal done.

‘We want something comprehensive but it has to be right for both countries,’ she told the event in Birmingham hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank.

“The Prime Minister has a deadline, as the former Prime Minister had – it was quite a long deadline.

‘It’s not arbitrary, it wasn’t set last week – do it before October – it was set a while ago.

‘But making a trade agreement is not a simple and easy thing. So what we want to do is something that lifts both countries.’

The International Trade Secretary warned that a UK-India deal may not cover ‘everything’ that UK firms hope for.

But Ms Badenoch suggested the deal could be improved at a later date.

“It may not be all that the service sector wants,” she added.

‘We may not get everything, we are not making a one-sided free-for-all deal.

“But just because we have a free trade agreement doesn’t mean we can’t do even more later, so that’s the message I would send to the service sector.

“There are a lot of good things I think we can get, but the focus has to be on a deal that is good for the UK and India – not any specific, particular sector alone – it has to be a good deal for the country in the round .’

Ms Badenoch also hit back at MPs who have called for greater scrutiny of post-Brexit trade deals being negotiated by the government.

She warned the House of Commons to leave negotiations to experts in her department for international trade.

“In terms of the parliamentary debate on the deals, the point is that trade deals are made between governments, not between legislatures,” she said.

“If we negotiate, it is not up to each individual member of parliament to interfere in the negotiations.

“The bill is there with the details, and that’s when a debate can take place, when we have something that has been agreed.

“But we can’t have 650 lawmakers all getting involved in a trade deal, it just doesn’t work that way.”

She added: ‘Most of us – I would even include myself as someone who has only been trade secretary for less than a month – most of us don’t actually know that much about trade.

“There are trade experts, the department is full of them, people who have done this their whole life professionally.

‘Legislators’ job is to look at legislation, not to negotiate trade deals.’