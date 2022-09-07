Kelvin Fletcher parks his HUGE tractor on a high street in glamorous Alderley Edge

He starred in Emmerdale for over 20 years, playing the character of farmer Andy Sugden until 2016.

But Kelvin Fletcher clearly still has burps in his bones when he parked his huge tractor on a high street in glamorous Alderley Edge, Cheshire, on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old actor squeezed his farm vehicle between everyday cars as he, his wife Liz and their young children headed for breakfast at The Village Cafe.

Kelvin looked cheerful as he skillfully parked the tractor in a parking lot before inspecting his handiwork.

The star cut a casual figure during the outing, donning a blue and cream checked shirt, light blue jeans and muddy gray boots.

He was accompanied by his beloved wife Liz, whom he married in 2015, and their three sons, son Milo, three- and four-month-old twins Maximus Crowther and Mateusz Kelvin.

The couple also shares five-year-old daughter Marnie.

The family looked relaxed as they enjoyed an alfresco meal together while Kelvin and Liz took a break from their farming duties.

Earlier this year, the Fletcher family was seen on screens on the BBC’s Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series, filmed last summer, saw the family “leave to the countryside” as they built a new life on a farm.

And Kelvin and his family have clearly embraced the farm lifestyle as they continue to document their exploits on the dedicated Instagram page.

The family has even written a new book, Fletcher On The Farm, due out in October, as well as an audiobook version.

In June, Kelvin’s wife Liz revealed she was in the hospital at 5 a.m. before giving birth to twins.

The actress and voiceover said she was concerned that Kelvin wouldn’t be at her bedside in time for the birth.

Liz told HELLO! magazine: ‘I woke up in the morning and my waters had broken.

“I called the hospital and they told me to come in. Kelvin had to stay with the kids, so I drove myself to the hospital at 5 am, which is an hour away.

“I was a bit panicked that Kelvin would miss the delivery if it happened right away. They did a scan and said, “It’s going to be today.”‘

Recalling when they introduced the babies to their older siblings, she said, “Milo said, “He’s heavy.” Marnie kissed them. It was so cute.’

Kelvin added: “Even though Milo is only three, he knew instinctively to be very gentle with them. They have grown more mature overnight. Marnie has been a great little helper.”

Liz said, “The first week was just crazy – it was like a circus act when they spin plates… I couldn’t physically pick up two babies at once, but now I can do it with two fingers!”

Kelvin added, “It feels like it’s always been that way.”

Of their 120-acre farm in the Peak District, he said: ‘We definitely want the kids to grow up with this lifestyle.’

