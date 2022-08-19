Kelsey Stratford dresses to impress as she attends a charity fundraiser at The Ivy in London

Kelsey Stratford looked nothing short of sensational as she put on a glamorous display for her charity fundraiser at The Ivy in Soho, London, on Thursday.

The former TOWIE star, 21, shone in a blue sequin crop top, one sleeve and ruffle detailing around the neckline.

The reality star, who is an ambassador for the charity, couldn’t hold back her smile as she attended the event to raise money for Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK.

Kelsey, whose nine-year-old sister Kennedy has SMA, hopes to raise as much money as possible for charity.

Kelsey wore the standout top with a coordinated maxi skirt with a thigh-high split and draped across the floor as she showed off her gear.

The star turned up the heat and lifted her body in a pair of towering shiny silver heels and adorned with silver bracelets.

She looked radiant as she donned a glamorous palette of makeup including fluttering eyelashes, blushing cheeks and a pink lipstick.

Kelsey brought her long blonde locks into luxurious waves as they flowed down her bust from a side parting.

The event falls in SMA Awareness Month and is a genetic condition that weakens muscles, causes movement problems and gets worse over time.

The event follows after Kelsey was dropped from the TOWIE cast last year.

Show bosses were accused of acting “irresponsible” after brutally laughing at 10 young cast members “without warning,” despite telling newcomers “you’re going to be a star.”

The devastated group, including Kelsey, was fired in hastily organized gatherings this past August before the start of the 29th series, which many mistakenly believed were storyline consultations.

MailOnline revealed that the brutal cull left the cast “distraught” after being sold off a dream by TV bosses and now facing financial difficulties in incredibly difficult economic times.

A talent management source told MailOnline: ‘It was a financially difficult two years for most people, this was their career and TOWIE effectively fired a bunch of young people from their jobs and for what reason?

“There was no problem with anyone on the show. They could have given them another six months or the chance to look for other opportunities, but firing them all overnight was irresponsible.”

Other stars dropped from the series included Clelia Theodorou, Ella Rae Wise and Courtney Green.