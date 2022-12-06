Kelsey Parker, Tom Parker’s widow, suffers more heartache after a family member dies

Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, has revealed that her beloved grandpa has passed away from cancer – just nine months after her husband lost his battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer at age 33.

The mother-of-two shared a throwback photo of her grandfather, Peter Morris, who passed away last week at the age of 84. He has been battling leukemia for the past few months.

A source told the publication, “There is more heartbreak for the poor Kels. She lost her grandfather to cancer last week, the morning after her show ended.

“He was only diagnosed a few months ago, but he suffered and now he is not in pain. Kelsey is sure he’s reunited with Tom.”

Tom endured a 20-month battle with brain cancer and was survived by his children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.

Kelsey shared her struggles with grief on her new program and she was on display frustrated when Tom’s bandmate Max Georg asked her “how she was” after the death of her late husband.

The widow, 32, was reading messages on Tom’s birthday when she came across one from Max, 34, who was in boy band The Wanted with her partner.

Mixed emotions: Kelsey recently became frustrated when Max George asked her ‘how she coped’ in the aftermath of her late husband’s death in scenes from her bereavement documentary

In one scene she read all the texts she had received that day at home and she said she had one from Max.

She said, “Oh, I’ve got a lot of messages, Max George messaged me saying ‘how are Kels?” but messages like that I just think ‘what do you want me to say? how am I?’

Visibly annoyed, she added, “How are you doing, Max… as if he obviously does because he genuinely cares how I handle it, but you know what you’re saying?” How are you?’

Pals: On her ITVBe show Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, which aired on Thursday, the widow, 32, was reading messages on Tom’s birthday when she came across one from Max, 34, who was in boy band The Wanted with her partner (Max and Tom pictured together)

Tom and Max formed The Wanted with Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes.

Kelsey has admitted that she struggles with feelings of loneliness and guilt following the death of her husband of four years.

As Kelsey continues to live through this heartbreaking time, MailOnline revealed last month that she is now in the early stages of a relationship with new man Sean Boggans.

Still, the mother-of-two is still processing her grief and appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday to discuss her journey and the ITVBe series on life after Tom.

Kelsey admitted she was “worried” about filming Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, but in the end it was “the best thing” she could have done.

She explained, “It was like therapy for me. I’ve done things on the show that I wouldn’t necessarily have done, but it’s helped me a lot. It pushed me out of my comfort zone.

Group: Tom and Max formed The Wanted with Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes

“I didn’t quite understand what grief was. You can feel so many emotions at once. There are so many different elements.’

Kelsey revealed that one of the issues she faced had to do with “a lot of guilt.”

The businesswoman – who has two children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, with Tom – explained: “I know that I did everything for Tom.

“But even then, there’s that guilt. Guilty that I’m still here and I look at my children and I’m guilty that he doesn’t experience what I experience with them.’

When asked how she’s coping with “moving on with life” after Tom’s death, Kelsey admitted it was hard figuring out which of Tom’s things to keep because they’re constantly reminding him that he’s no longer with them. is.

She reasoned, “The memories are here in my heart, so getting rid of an object doesn’t really mean anything, but you don’t know how hard it is.

“You don’t want to let go, because you’ll lose them even more.”

Talk then turned to loneliness people can feel when they grieve, with Kelsey musing, “YYou can be in a room full of people and still feel lonely.

“People don’t understand how I feel. Christmas is going to be so hard for me. We’re not going to wake up Christmas as a family.

“The grief ripples through the family and it affects us all so differently.”

She added that she couldn’t listen to The Wanted’s music because “hearing Tom’s voice breaks my heart,” and said she wouldn’t wish the feeling of sadness on anyone.

Heartbreaking: Tom lost his life in March this year at the age of 33, after a year and a half battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer

Kelsey did not discuss her new relationship in the chat.

Kelsey and Sean, a father of two, are said to have met when she took a break with friends in Lindos, Rhodes, in September.

“It’s very early days and no one knows what the future holds, but for now Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life,” a source said.

It was also revealed that in 2013 electrician Sean was imprisoned and killed a stranger with a single blow while waiting for a taxi outside East London.

He spent time behind bars after fatally beating Shaun McDermott, 44, during a heated argument over a taxi outside the Havering Oak pub in Romford.

Boggans was waiting for his then-girlfriend to pick him up when an argument broke out with the 44-year-old, who was knocked to the ground during the skirmish. CCTV footage later shows how the electrician walked away from the crime scene.