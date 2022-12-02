Kelsey Parker from Life After Tom: James Argent remembers spray tanning with a singer

James Argent was amused during the ITVBe documentary Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom on Thursday when he recalled getting a spray tan with the late Tom Parker ahead of their striptease performance for The Real Full Monty.

Tom, who passed away in March this year at the age of 33 after a year and a half battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, appeared with Arg on the show in 2018 in support of testicular and prostate cancer awareness.

And in a light-hearted moment, former TOWIE star Arg, who was good friends with Tom, was seen laughing with Tom’s widow Kelsey, 32, about the moment they prepared to go on stage and get completely naked for the show .

He said, ‘I remember me and Tom getting a spray tan together. We were about to get naked in front of millions watching at home.

“We looked at each other and I thought, ‘Tom, are you okay?'”

“He didn’t give me much confidence, that’s for sure.”

Speaking of Tom’s 2020 diagnosis, Kelsey said, “That’s what you think is crazy, that he did The Full Monty and literally got cancer.”

James replied, “You couldn’t write it, could you.

Meanwhile, on the program, Kelsey said she couldn’t look at pictures of Tom or listen to The Wanted’s music.

Sitting by a black and white photo of the singer sitting in a room she described as “Tom’s space,” she looked up and said, “I can’t have any more pictures of him downstairs.”

“I’ll come and see him before I go to sleep. I will say: “Night!” That’s a sad one, isn’t it?

Tearful, she continued, “It’s just sad, that’s it. Sometimes I just have to close the door of this room because I can’t look at it.’

Viewers took to Twitter during the program to praise Kelsey for coming across as strong in the documentary.

One person wrote, “I’m ready to see such a strong and inspiring woman on my screen,” while another person posted, “Watching #lifeaftertom on itvbe.” How Kelsey handles it as well as she does, I don’t know, incredibly strong girl.’

Another viewer wrote, “Began tearing up the first few minutes it came on… Kelsey is so strong I really admire her,” while someone else shared, “So much respect for Kelsey! What a woman.’

Another person posted, “Such a tough watch but seeing Kelsey’s positivity wow those women.”

“Just so tragic, how she gets out of bed in the morning I have no idea,” another member of the television audience posted.

Another person posted, “I feel so horrible for her. I can’t imagine how she finds the strength to carry on.’

Kelsey has admitted that she was “worried” about filming Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, but in the end it was “the best thing” she could have done.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, she explained: ‘It was like therapy for me. I’ve done things on the show that I wouldn’t necessarily have done, but it’s helped me a lot. It pushed me out of my comfort zone.

“I didn’t quite understand what grief was. You can feel so many emotions at once. There are so many different elements.’

Kelsey revealed that one of the issues she faced had to do with “a lot of guilt.”

The businesswoman — who has two children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, with Tom — explained, “I know I did everything for Tom.

“But even then, there’s that guilt. Guilty that I’m still here and I look at my children and I’m guilty that he doesn’t experience what I experience with them.’

When asked how she’s coping with “moving on with life” after Tom’s death, Kelsey admitted it was hard figuring out which of Tom’s things to keep because they’re constantly reminding him that he’s no longer with them. is.

She reasoned, “The memories are here in my heart, so getting rid of an object doesn’t really mean anything, but you don’t know how hard it is.

“You don’t want to let go, because you’ll lose them even more.”

Talk then turned to loneliness people can feel when they are grieving, with Kelsey musing, “You can be in a room full of people and still feel lonely.”

“People don’t understand how I feel. Christmas is going to be so hard for me. We’re not going to wake up Christmas as a family.

“The grief ripples through the family and it affects us all so differently.”

She added that she couldn’t listen to The Wanted’s music because “hearing Tom’s voice breaks my heart,” and said she wouldn’t wish the feeling of sadness on anyone.

Kelsey is now dating new boyfriend Sean Boggans, 39, with the couple allegedly meeting when she took a break with friends in Lindos, Rhodes, in September.

“It’s very early days and no one knows what the future holds, but for now Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life,” a source said.

It was also revealed that in 2013 electrician Sean was imprisoned and killed a stranger with a single blow while waiting for a taxi outside East London.

He spent time behind bars after fatally beating Shaun McDermott, 44, during a heated argument over a taxi outside the Havering Oak pub in Romford.

Sean was waiting for his then-girlfriend to pick him up when an argument broke out with the 44-year-old, who was knocked to the ground during the skirmish. Camera images later show how the electrician walked away from the scene.