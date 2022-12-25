Kelsey Parker and her children enjoy an emotional reunion with late husband Tom’s parents

Kelsey Parker took to Instagram on Friday to document her emotional reunion with Noreen and Nigel, the parents of late husband Tom, after admitting she’s “seeing” her first Christmas without the singer.

The Wanted star lost his life in March this year at the age of 33, following a year and a half battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

Kelsey, 32, shared snaps after heading to Tom’s hometown of Bolton, where the family enjoyed a trip to a local pantomime.

In the photos, her two children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, cuddled up to their grandparents and were joined by other children in the family.

Kelsey captioned the photos, “We don’t always get to see Tom’s family as often as we’d like.”

“As we showed last night, it’s important to keep our family close and celebrate together; even though it will always be bittersweet that Tom isn’t here’.

“Me and the kids went up north earlier this week to go to the panto with Tom’s parents. The children loved it and it was so special to make beautiful memories with their grandparents.

On Friday, Kelsey admitted she dreads Christmas this year because it’s the first without her late husband.

In a blank post, she explained the difficulty of grief for herself and their two children.

She explained that the heaviness of the day was compounded by the fact that she had her grandfather’s funeral tomorrow.

“Hi everyone, I know a lot of you checked in with me today and I just really appreciate it, thank you so much.

“Today has been a real struggle. It’s my grandpa’s funeral tomorrow, so I think that’s like bringing, like bringing to the surface a lot of grief and trauma and probably a little bit of post-traumatic stress. It’s just been so hard.’

She added that she was “overwhelmed” with a wave of sadness after wrapping presents for her children and realizing they would be hers alone this year.

Kelsey added, “And you know what I’ve been doing all night? Wrap presents.

‘And not that Tom would have ever helped me wrap a present. I don’t think in the whole 13 years I was with him he has ever wrapped a present other than mine and I shamelessly know he has someone else to wrap them.

“It was writing the gift tags. Like “To Ray, to Bo, Merry Christmas, Lots of love mama”. Like that really really hit me tonight. It surprised me.

“And I was sitting there and I was writing them and I felt like all these presents are only mine. I don’t know, this is the thing with sadness, it literally overwhelms you.

“And I think I knew this deep down, because that’s why I just put off Christmas. I literally feared, feared Christmas.’

Kelsey tried to stay positive and continued, “But I have to make the most of what I have. I also have to do it for the kids. I have to make sure this is a great Christmas for them.

“I’m just going to be so devastated. There’s nothing like a funeral a few days before Christmas. I have a poem I’m reading for the funeral. And that happened to me this morning. That just absolutely tore me apart.

She closed with a sad conclusion: “I mean what a year.”