Kelsey-Lee Barber becomes first woman in HISTORY to defend javelin title at world championships 

Kelsey-Lee Barber becomes first woman in HISTORY to defend her javelin title after throwing gold medals at World Championships

  • The Aussie went out of her way in three years to claim the gold medal
  • No other woman has won gold in the javelin throw at consecutive world championships
  • She joins an elite group including Sally Pearson and the amazing Cathy Freeman

By Josh Alston for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber has entered the record books along with names like Cathy Freeman. Jana Pittman and Sally Pearson with her historic gold medal javelin throw at the Eugene, Oregon World Championships.

She becomes the first woman in history to go back-to-back in championship javelin throwing with her best throw in three years of 66.91 meters, securing the gold medal.

Barber becomes the third Australian medalist at the world championships after high jumper Eleanor Patterson claimed gold and Nina Kennedy took bronze in the pole vault.

MORE TO FOLLOW

