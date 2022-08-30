Kelsea Ballerini’s estranged husband Morgan Evans breaks silence about their shock split

Kelsea Ballerini’s estranged husband Morgan Evans broke his silence on Monday over news of their divorce, after nearly five years of marriage.

After the two-time Grammy nominee, 28, announced they were ending her more than 2.9 million Instagram followers, he thought he would release his own statement on social media.

“I am very sad to confirm that Kelsea and I are splitting up after almost 5 years of marriage,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Shock split: Kelsea Ballerini’s estranged husband Morgan Evans broke his silence Monday on news of their divorce, after nearly five years of marriage; seen in 2019

He concluded: ‘I wish it were different, but unfortunately it isn’t.’

Hours earlier, Ballerini announced their split with a longer post on her Instagram story.

“Friends, I have always done my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public so I wanted you to hear from me right away that I’m getting divorced,” the Peter Pan hitmaker wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I am very sad to confirm that Kelsea and I are splitting up after almost 5 years of marriage,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

He concluded: ‘I wish it were different, but unfortunately it isn’t’

The star, who was not with her estranged husband at the Academy Of Country Music Honors last week, went on to say it was a “very difficult decision.”

She also noted that their breakup was “the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end.”

Kelsea added that it’s “hard to find the words here… but I am extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the seasons to come.”

Sad ending: Earlier in the day, Kelsea commented on her own Instagram that it’s ‘hard to find the words here…but I’m extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the seasons to come’ 2022)

She went on to point out that they both have “very active schedules,” so she asked fans to “keep in mind that we’re both vulnerable, actively healing, and showing our best.”

They get married in 2017.

According to Peoplethey have been working on their marriage for a long time.

“Before this, they had already been privately divorced once and have been in therapy for several years,” a source told the site.

They certainly tried: “They tried their best, but unfortunately came to the decision to formally split up,” a source told People on Monday.

“They tried their best, but unfortunately they have come to the decision to formally separate.”

In 2017, the Mascot, Tennessee-born beauty shared a beach photo of her feet and legs next to her new husband’s, captioned “Mr & Mrs. Evans’ while enjoying their honeymoon in Mexico.

The statue looked like something out of The Bachelor, with a small pit with a flame flanked by rose petals and a tiki torch burning in the background.

Evans has also shared romantic images via social media, of him hugging Ballerini in a swimming pool with the caption “I do.”

Better days: The couple tied the knot in a romantic beach ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in December 2017, less than a year after getting engaged on Christmas Day

That year, she couldn’t stop gushing about her new marriage.

“I woke up with the prettiest person I’ve ever seen wearing a ring,” Kelsea wrote, “and ate a leftover wedding cake for breakfast, hello wedding.”

The couple tied the knot in a romantic beach ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in December 2017, less than a year after getting engaged on Christmas Day.

Best Efforts: According to People, they’ve been working on their marriage for a long time; seen in 2019

The duo chat with People about their happiness in finding love with each other.

“Our careers allow us to do what we love, and then we find time to be with who we love,” Ballerini told the publication. “I think that makes for a very full life—if you can do anything you want, and then share it with someone.”

Evans, a native of Australia, said he questioned his married friends about life after the vows were exchanged.

“In the lead up to a wedding, you ask a lot of your married friend — especially people who are in similar situations or ages — ‘Is anything changing or is it the same, but a little more wonderful?'” he said. . “Everyone keeps saying, ‘Ah, it’s getting better.’

“And whatever that means, I’m looking forward to it and it’s going to be fun.”