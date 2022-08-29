Kelsea Ballerini reveals she has filed for divorce from husband of nearly five years Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband of almost five years, Morgan Evans, are ready.

On Monday, the singer shared on social media that she had filed for divorce.

“Friends, I have always done my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public, so I wanted you to hear from me right away that I’m getting a divorce,” the songbird wrote.

The star, who was not with her husband at the Academy Of Country Music Honors last week, went on to say it was a “very difficult decision.”

And the split was “the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end.”

Kelsea noted that it’s “hard to find the words here…but I’m extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the seasons to come.”

She went on to point out that they both have “very active schedules,” so she asked fans to “keep in mind that we’re both vulnerable, actively healing, and showing our best.”

They get married in 2017.

According to People, they have been working on their marriage for a long time.

“Before this, they had already been privately divorced once and have been in therapy for several years,” a source told the site.

“They tried their best, but unfortunately they have come to the decision to formally separate.”

Relaxed: Kelsea Ballerini, 24, and Morgan Evans, 32, shared a series of romantic photos on Instagram after their wedding earlier this week

In 2017, the Mascot, Tennessee-born beauty shared a beach photo of her feet and legs next to her new husband’s, captioned “Mr & Mrs. Evans’ while enjoying their honeymoon in Mexico.

The statue looked like something out of The Bachelor, with a small pit with a flame flanked by rose petals and a tiki torch burning in the background.

Evans has also shared romantic images via social media, of him hugging Ballerini in a swimming pool with the caption “I do.”

Glowing Bride: Ballerini stunned in a white one-piece swimsuit on her honeymoon

The good life: The Grammy-nominated musical artist soaked in the sun in a luxurious swimming pool

In late 2017, she gushed about her marriage.

“I woke up with the prettiest person I’ve ever seen wearing a ring,” Kelsea wrote, “and ate a leftover wedding cake for breakfast, hello wedding.”

Ballerini and Evans tied the knot in a romantic beach ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in December 2017, just under a year after getting engaged on Christmas Day.

Gushing: The entertainer took to social media to express her joy at her 2017 marriage

The duo chat with People about their happiness in finding love with each other less than two years after their first meeting.

“Our careers allow us to do what we love, and then we find time to be with who we love,” Ballerini told the publication. “I think that makes for a very full life—if you can do anything you want, and then share it with someone.”

Evans, a native of Australia, said he questioned his married friends about life after the vows were exchanged.

“In the lead up to a wedding, you ask a lot of your married friend — especially people who are in similar situations or ages — ‘Is anything changing or is it the same, but a little more wonderful?'” he said. . “Everyone keeps saying, ‘Ah, it’s getting better.’

“And whatever that means, I’m looking forward to it and it’s going to be fun.”