Kelsea Ballerini attends ACM Honors in the dress Shania Twain wore at 1999 Grammy Awards

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kelsea Ballerini received Shania Twain’s seal of approval when she arrived at the 15th Annual ACM Honors in a dress previously worn by the singer at the 1999 Grammy Awards.

The white floor-length track, designed by Marc Bouwer, clung to the curves of the 28-year-old country cutie and featured a modest mermaid-style train.

Ballerini and Twain took to the red carpet together, with Twain in a deep black dress and a leopard print cowboy hat.

Recoil! Kelsea Ballerini received Shania Twain’s seal of approval when she arrived at the 15th Annual ACM Honors in a dress previously worn by the singer at the 1999 Grammy Awards

Ballerini’s dress was covered in glittering rhinestones with an iridescent shirt.

Her golden blonde hair was swept out of the way in a chic low bun to keep her dazzling dress the focus.

The Tennessee native enhanced her big blue eyes by dusting her lids with brown and bronze eyeshadows.

Dynamic duo: Ballerini and Twain took to the red carpet together, with Twain in a deep black dress and a leopard print cowboy hat

Details: The white floor-length track, designed by Marc Bouwer, clung to the curves of the 28-year-old country cutie and featured a modest mermaid-style train

Her ears were decorated with diamond studs and she had two glittering diamond rings on her fingers.

Ballerini radiated confidence in front of the cameras before going in to join the likes of Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert.

Academy of Country Music Honors returns to the Ryman Auditorium for its twelfth year.

Mermaid Style: The Miss Me More hitmaker’s dress clung to her curves and featured a modest mermaid-style train

It is intended to “celebrate the recipients of the Academy of Country Music’s Special Awards, Songwriter of the Year Award, Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards of the 57th ACM Awards cycle.”

Carly Pearce is the host of the evening, while City National Bank is the presenting partner for this year’s show.

The 15th Annual Ceremony airs on FOX on Tuesday, September 13, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET/PT.