Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes look loved-up at CMA Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes set the red carpet on fire with their sizzling romance at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old country sensation and the 32-year-old Outer Banks star radiated elegance in their chic ensembles while they couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ballerini shined in a stunning silver sequin dress, paired with sleek blonde curls and a soft pink lip, completing a look that was both glamorous and effortlessly chic.

Her handsome boyfriend couldn’t take his eyes off her, standing nearby in a sleek black suit that only amplified their undeniable chemistry.

The Hollywood power couple was among a host of country music’s biggest stars at the star-studded gala, with performances and appearances from the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and more.

The 58th Annual Country Music Awards returned with Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan and newcomer Lainey Wilson sharing hosting duties for the night.

In addition to a lineup of notable artists performing, the ceremony will include heartfelt tributes to country music icons.

Lambert, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton and Wilson will celebrate George Strait, who will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event will also feature a diverse group of presenters, including Simone Biles, Katharine McPhee, Dustin Lynch and 9-year-old viral sensation Jackson Laux, who will help honor the night’s winners.

Meanwhile, last month, Kelsea gushed about how much she appreciates Chase’s pride in their relationship.

The singer recalled how the actor made their romance Instagram official in January 2023, even before they had discussed whether they were ‘together.’

talking to Entertainment tonight During a game of Sip or Spill, he said, “I think it’s very underrated for a man to be really proud of his relationship.”

She added: ‘(He posted that photo) before we even had the conversation of, “Are we together?” Even as a very independent woman, I love when he says, “This is us. Here we are.” He totally shipped that.

The photo, shared on January 13, 2023, was captioned ‘Lil’s Recap’ and showed the couple cuddling up at a soccer game, with Kelsea tagged in the post, although their faces were not visible.

The couple is dedicated to nurturing their relationship, even when work keeps them apart for extended periods.

They officially stepped out together on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards in April 2023.

Chase recently praised Kelsea as a “great person,” stating in Today“I truly believe that when you find someone who is not only someone you love and adore, but is also your best friend, you have the best of both worlds.”

“And not only is he a great person, but everything you see, whether it’s on social media or when he’s on stage, he’s exactly the person he is when he’s not doing those things.”